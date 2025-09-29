  • home icon
Cody Rhodes to get injured on WWE RAW at the hands of his former tag team partner? Possibility explored

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Sep 29, 2025 01:37 GMT
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes got outside help from his former mentor, Randy Orton, last week on SmackDown. The Viper returned to help Cody take out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who could have seriously injured him, at the behest of Paul Heyman.

However, this week on WWE Monday Night RAW, the American Nightmare can fall short of friends. Instead, one of his former mates can take him out along with his cohorts. Seth Rollins, who was once a faithful ally of Cody, can seriously assault him this week. The two are slated to square off against each other at WWE Crown Jewel PLE next month on October 11, 2025, in Perth, Australia.

The two had a fiery encounter last week on RAW, also, where Cody subtly reminded Seth of the 3-0 tally against him in WWE. In fact, Seth Rollins was the first opponent Cody fought upon his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. Since then, the two have come a long way.

Rollins recently turned heel once again at WrestleMania 41, after allying with Paul Heyman. He is now the leader of a heel faction, The Vision, and has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as his men. Meanwhile, Cody is so far alone, and he might have friends around, but he isn't part of any faction.

This week on RAW, the Visionary can go after Cody to injure him before Crown Jewel PLE. Seth might do this to prevent Cody from participating in the match at Crown Jewel in his best capacity. This way, he could win half the battle itself.

It will be worth seeing if Cody has any allies to come for his help on RAW. Will Jey Uso, CM Punk, or LA Knight come out for the Undisputed Champion? We will find out tonight.

WWE veteran predicts Cody Rhodes' next opponent after Seth Rollins

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has said that the company is gradually turning Jey Uso, a heel, and will then put him against Cody Rhodes soon. While speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo stated that the company is turning a huge babyface like Jey Uso into a heel, just because they haven't been able to prepare Cody's next opponent.

"Well, they're turning Jey heel to wrestle [Cody]. That's your answer right there. They're going to turn, they're literally turning Jey heel after everything they've done with him, Mac, because they don't have an opponent for Cody. That's why they're doing it. So, they're going to undo everything they did because their champion has no opponents," Russo said.
Jey Uso indeed has been exhibiting heel traits in WWE for quite some time. In fact, during his backstage segment with Cody last week on RAW, where Cody was seen consoling him and giving him advice, Jey was constantly looking at his title. Who knows, maybe the Yeet Master might turn heel next and attack Cody Rhodes for the gold.

Maybe Jey can also join Rollins' faction as the next guy, and feud against Cody. This week's episode of RAW will be interesting. We'll see if Jey is still upset and showing signs of a heel turn.

