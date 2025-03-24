Cody Rhodes to be hospitalized; 52-year-old icon returning ahead of WrestleMania 41? 4 surprises John Cena can pull off on WWE RAW

John Cena and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be in Glasgow, Scotland, tomorrow under the same roof. Last week on RAW, The Leader of the Cenation showed up for the first time after turning heel, and he gave an earful to the WWE Universe. Cena's words were no less than exploding bricks for his loyal fans, who have admired him for the past two decades.

Ad

In his address to the WWE fans, Cena said that he was in an abusive relationship for the last 25 years. He chided the fans for being thankless to him for whatever he has done in his career. Cody Rhodes then came out and snubbed The Franchise Player, saying that he wants to face the old John Cena and not this 'Whiny B*tch".

While the two superstars did not come to blows, it might happen on this week's RAW as they come face-to-face. On that note, let's look at four surprises the 16-time WWE World Champion can pull off on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Trending

#4. Theme song/attire change

Cena can come out with an altogether new theme song or a completely different attire on RAW. He has been coming out with the same theme song, 'The Time is Now,' since 2005. It's the ultimate babyface entrance theme, but it may not suit him as a heel.

Ad

Since Cena has taken over this new villainous role for the first time in the last 25 years, the promotion can give him an altogether new theme song. Moreover, he can also shed his jorts and come out in all-new wrestling gear.

#3. Make Cody Rhodes bleed again

Another surprise John Cena can pull off on RAW tonight is attacking Cody Rhodes and making him bleed once again. WWE CCO Triple H can make Cena do such things to generate more heat for him. Cena had made Rhodes bleed at Elimination Chamber. He can lay his hands on the champion once again for calling him a 'Whiny B*tch" last week on RAW.

Ad

If WWE wants to up the drama, The Franchise Player's attack could be so brutal that it lands Rhodes in the hospital. What better way to keep fans invested than the question of whether The American Nightmare will be fit to compete at WrestleMania 41?

Ad

#2. Mock Cody Rhodes for being an underwhelming WWE Champion

While it's true that Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, it's also true that there has been divided opinion on his reign as Undisputed Champion. Cody won the championship last year at Mania, dethroning Roman Reigns after his record-breaking run.

John Cena can remind Cody of the criticism that has been around The American Nightmare's championship reign and why he doesn't deserve the title. Cena can mock Cody for his inability to drive the WWE fans the way he has done in the past two decades.

Ad

#1. Brings out The Rock

John Cena can call out The Rock on RAW this week and later ask for his permission to ambush Cody Rhodes once again. One must not forget that Cena has turned heel allegedly on the instructions of The Rock and is now his 'Corporate Man' in the promotion. So, on tomorrow's show, John Cena can once again ask The Rock to come out so that he can attack The American Nightmare and pay his allegiance to The Final Boss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE