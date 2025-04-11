Cody Rhodes to lose due to real-life friend; 20-time champion turns heel? - 3 twists that are possible for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton finds himself without an opponent for WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens shared some unfortunate news about his health. Owens revealed that he would be sidelined for a while because of a serious injury, which means Orton doesn't have a match for The Show of Shows.

The former WWE Champion made his comeback at this year's Elimination Chamber PLE and has mostly been in a rivalry with The Prizefighter throughout the year. Now, The Legend Killer is in a strange situation since there hasn't been any news about a new opponent to replace Owens.

So, what direction will management choose for the 45-year-old? Here are three twists that are possible for Randy Orton at 'Mania 41:

#3. Randy Orton could turn heel and join The Rock

The Viper has a reputation for being a villain and has a history of backstabbing his friends. He might just pull a fast one on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania this year.

When The American Nightmare rejected The Rock's proposal, the latter became determined to make his life a living hell. Now, he's on his own since John Cena has aligned himself with The Final Boss.

As they head towards WrestleMania, the Undisputed WWE Champion might get some backup from The Viper, thanks to their real-life bond. But come the night of the PLE, the 14-time World Champion might decide to betray Rhodes and help Cena defeat the latter.

This act of betrayal could open the door for The Franchise Player, The Apex Predator, and The Rock to form a formidable faction. Together, they have the potential to shake the Stamford-based promotion to its core.

#2. Nick Aldis could step up as Orton's opponent

Last week on SmackDown, Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Nick Aldis after the SmackDown GM told him he wouldn't have any challengers for the biggest event of the year.

The Legend Killer taking down the General Manager could lead to the latter dusting off his wrestling boots for a showdown at WrestleMania. While attacking a WWE official could have repercussions, the 38-year-old might want to take matters into his own hands by jumping back into the ring. Even though The National Treasure has been more focused on his role as an authority figure recently, his in-ring abilities are still impressive.

Aldis could provide a quick solution that leads to an unforgettable moment, and it could all be set up on tonight's SmackDown.

#1. Randy Orton faces Goldberg at WrestleMania 41

WWE legend Goldberg wants to have a farewell match. He showed up at last year's Bad Blood PLE, where he confronted Gunther. A potential rivalry was teased, but as of now, WWE Creative hasn't set up any plans for a match between the two yet.

With Randy Orton currently lacking an opponent, Nick Aldis might reveal that he has lined up a WWE legend to face him at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The big surprise could turn out to be Goldberg. Considering the stature of both wrestlers, it would make for an ideal retirement match for Da Man.

A showdown featuring big names like Orton and Goldberg would draw attention to a PLE and generate a lot of buzz. They battled it out years ago when Orton was just starting. This could be a great opportunity to build a storyline around it.

