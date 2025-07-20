Cody Rhodes to lose King of the Ring crown; former WWE Champion finally betrayed? 3 ways Randy Orton could turn heel

Cody Rhodes’ King of the Ring victory has set the stage for an epic SummerSlam PLE. However, like Rhodes, rumors have been rife that Randy Orton could also be on his way to becoming a heel again if their intense match at this year’s Night of Champions is anything to go by.

Ad

Orton is Rhodes’ long-time friend and mentor, and the former potentially turning on the latter will certainly usher in fresh storylines, not to mention shake up the WWE landscape. As The American Nightmare gears up for a banger of a title shot due to its Street Fight stipulation, the question looms: will The Apex Predator’s loyalty hold, or will he prey on his friend/mentee?

Below are plausible scenarios on how the 14-time WWE Champion could revert to a punt-kicking wrestling villain.

Ad

Trending

#3. Randy Orton demands Nick Aldis/Adam Pearce take the King of the Ring crown off Cody Rhodes, planting seeds for his heel turn

Nick Aldis and Randy Orton. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Cody Rhodes’ victory over Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals at this year’s Night of Champions left the latter visibly frustrated, despite praise from the former post-match, suggesting a potential heel turn.

Ad

It was also noticeable during the match how badly Orton wanted to win, as he employed some heelish tactics while they were at it. A notable moment occurred when he exposed the turnbuckle, intending to inflict further harm on Rhodes. Such a loss could result in him finding a compelling reason to demand that either Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce strip Rhodes of his KOTR win, as this aligns with The Viper’s history of manipulating authority figures back when he was a heel to put things in his favor.

Ad

#2. He costs Cody Rhodes’ title shot against John Cena at SummerSlam

Will Randy interfere? (Image credits: wwe.com)

Randy Orton costing Cody Rhodes his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at this year’s SummerSlam is a likely scenario given the recent events between the two Superstars.

Ad

Orton is still in pursuit of having another championship run, and such an opportunity got thwarted after losing the King of the Ring finals against Rhodes. Another thing that might trigger this is his urge to settle the score with Cena after the loss that he suffered at this year’s Backlash.

His jealousy over Rhodes’ success could push The Apex Predator to sabotage The American Nightmare’s shot at championship glory.

Ad

#1. He takes out Rhodes, replaces him at SummerSlam

In pursuit of number 15. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Randy Orton might no longer wait for SummerSlam to reveal his true intentions. He could just go on and launch an attack on Cody Rhodes in hopes of taking his spot for that title shot against John Cena at the upcoming PLE. This could still stem from his loss to Rhodes in the King of the Ring finals at Night of Champions, as he was visibly upset, with cameras catching his icy reaction.

Back when Cody Rhodes still held the Undisputed WWE Championship, there were already subtle hints of Orton eyeing the title and a heel turn. Now that The Biggest Party of the Summer is at hand, The Apex Predator might put his plan into action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE