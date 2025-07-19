John Cena to turn babyface; Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes III tease? 5 blockbuster decisions WWE could take at SummerSlam 2025

The John Cena-Cody Rhodes matchup just got locked in for this year’s SummerSlam as the latter wrestled his way to get the former to sign the contract in what was revealed to be a street fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Another thing to look forward to is the return of Roman Reigns, as he, too, is expected to appear at the aforementioned premium live event.

Ad

Similar to WrestleMania, SummerSlam has been announced to be a two-night wrestling event, which is a first in the history of the PLE. Now that it has been extended for one more night, the WWE Universe can expect some major shakeups that could happen during the event.

Check out below the things that might go down at this year’s Biggest Party of The Summer.

#5. Rhea Ripley might turn heel and attack IYO SKY

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley during their match at Evolution. (Image credits: wwe.com)

A Rhea Ripley heel turn is plausible at this year’s SummerSlam, with Mami turning on IYO SKY.

Ad

Trending

The recent Evolution Premium Live Event saw Ripley and SKY battling it out for the WWE Women’s World Championship. It would later turn into a Triple Threat match when Naomi entered the fray and successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, becoming the new Women’s World Champion.

It was then decided during this week’s RAW that they would be delving into another Triple Threat match at this year’s SummerSlam. Ripley could get desperate to win the championship and defeat SKY, and the only way to regain the title could be to resort to heelish tactics and ultimately turn on SKY.

Ad

#4. John Cena might turn babyface

The WWE Universe might also witness John Cena reverting to his good guy persona at this year’s SummerSlam.

This week’s edition of SmackDown saw a calmer version of the Invisible Man revealing that he could not compete at this year’s SummerSlam. Not to mention him thanking the fans while explaining why he was skipping the upcoming PLE.

Further, there were instances in his matches where he was somewhat coming to his senses, hinting at a face turn. Will the fans who miss the good guy Cena finally see him at this year’s The Biggest Party of The Summer?

Ad

#3. A John Cena-Cody Rhodes double turn

Double turn at SummerSlam? (Image credits: wwe.com)

Aside from a babyface John Cena, Titanland might also witness the heel turn of The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, at SummerSlam.

Ad

It was also during the abovementioned contract signing that fans saw a different Cody Rhodes. He was evidently ticked off upon hearing that John Cena couldn't commit to this year’s SummerSlam, as this resulted in a brawl. It ended in Rhodes’ favor, where he forced the Undisputed Champion to sign the contract.

Such a demeanor was very unlikely for The American Nightmare, as if it was a hint of what could happen come SummerSlam. However, Rhodes recently revealed that he still has another year left as a face, although his current persona could potentially last for up to three more years.

Ad

#2. SummerSlam 2025 might close with a heel Cody Rhodes and babyface Roman Reigns confrontation

Provided that the John Cena-Cody Rhodes double turn comes to fruition at this year’s SummerSlam, the PLE could come to a close with an intense confrontation between the latter and the returning Roman Reigns.

Reigns’ return on RAW to save CM Punk and Jey Uso from getting demolished by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed suggests a face turn. To that end, a post-match face-off with Reigns challenging a newly crowned heel Rhodes would certainly reignite their rivalry.

Ad

Let’s hope that OTC1 goes full-time since he is reported to play the part of Akuma in the Street Fighter film. This also includes Cody Rhodes, who is believed to play Guile in the same project.

#1. Seth Rollins might return and successfully cash in to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk

A complete shock for fans if this happens. (Image credits: wwe.com)

As of writing, there is still no definite diagnosis on Seth Rollins’ recent injury that got him sidelined from in-ring action. With that in mind, there is still the possibility that he could cash in his Money in the Bank contract during Gunther and CM Punk’s match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Fans are acquainted with The Visionary’s animosity with Punk, and this could lead to a dramatic cash-in during their SummerSlam match. Rollins will stop at nothing to thwart Punk’s championship pursuit, and this was evident during this year’s Night of Champions.

Rollins could also do a complete 180 and cash in during John Cena and Cody Rhodes’ match since both have Hollywood callouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE