4 Directions for Rhea Ripley after losing at Evolution 2025

Rhea Ripley’s disheartening loss at Evolution 2025 has left fans wondering what is next for WWE’s Eradicator. She is certainly at a crossroads right now after failing to reclaim the WWE Women’s World Championship, not to mention the setback involving the referee.

To make things even worse for her, Naomi made it a Triple Threat match as she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, and she is now the new Women’s World Champion.

With all that went down during that whirlwind of a match, below are some of the potential directions Mami might take after the Evolution defeat.

#1. Confront IYO SKY after Evolution

A masterclass indeed. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Rhea Ripley failing to reclaim the WWE Women’s World Championship from IYO SKY at Evolution 2025 sure was frustrating for the former champ, as this will likely fuel an obsession with the Genius of the Sky. A possible confrontation might ensue as fans might see an unhinged version of her blaming SKY for accidentally landing that springboard dropkick on the official during their match.

Ripley could already be doubting if she could ever defeat Sky in a proper match, and this might result in either adopting a more aggressive moveset or resorting to dirty tactics the next time they meet inside the ring.

#2. Refocusing her sights on WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi

In a surprising turn of events, Naomi came rushing towards the ring alongside an official to cash in her Money in the Bank contract, making Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY’s bout a Triple Threat match. What happened next shocked the WWE Universe as Naomi went on to become the new WWE Women’s World Champion.

Ripley is still hungry for championship gold, and now that Naomi is glowing with her shiny new belt, The Eradicator will likely focus her attention on the champ. Ripley’s intent could be made known during Naomi’s celebration promo or an interruption during a match, officially kicking off their feud.

#3. A Rhea Ripley-Jade Cargill rivalry could be on the horizon

Jade Cargill is one of WWE’s rising superstars, and just like Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, she and Naomi put up an impressive performance during their No Holds Barred match.

The feud between her and Naomi may likely be over after she defeated The Glow, but with Naomi’s successful cash-in of her Money in the Bank contract, Cargill may have found another reason to target the newly crowned Women’s World Champion.

Ripley is certainly still eyeing the prize, and if that were the case, she and Cargill could have a feud to determine who gets to challenge Naomi for the belt.

#4. Return to being a heel after Evolution

A heel turn? (Image credits: wwe.com)

Rhea Ripley’s loss at this year’s Evolution could trigger something in her that might result in another heel turn. This could stem from her failure to defeat IYO SKY and blaming the fans for the setbacks that happened to her.

Fans might witness a version of Ripley akin to her Judgment Day persona. Such a heel turn could also involve her forming and leading a new faction comprised of up-and-coming talents. She could also pull off a Karrion Kross-esque character, where she plays mind games on other female superstars on the main roster.

