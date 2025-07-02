Can the heel faction stay united? 4 Predictions for The Judgment Day following WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has proven yet again that they are WWE RAW’s powerhouse faction. Despite recent setbacks and a growing rift among its members, the group had a successful Monday night this week.

This week’s edition of the red brand saw Finn Balor and JD McDonagh capture the WWE World Tag Team Championship from The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. It was also confirmed that Roxanne Perez would be allowed to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship in Liv Morgan's absence due to injury. The heel faction is now "drippin’ in gold" because of this.

Now that every member of the stable has achieved championship glory, fans are speculating about what lies ahead for the group. This article tackles some of the plausible scenarios that could happen in The Judgment Day following this week’s RAW.

#4. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez target Kairi Sane

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. (Image credits: wwe.com)

It is official. Roxanne Perez is the newest member of The Judgment Day, and she will be filling in for Liv Morgan as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Perez mentioned during a backstage segment that her first order of business as an interim champ is getting revenge on Kairi Sane.

This impending angle aligns with The Prodigy's current heel persona and her efforts to prove herself within the villainous group. Despite the decision to replace Morgan being difficult for Raquel Rodriguez, the plan to target Sane was supported by her.

However, now that their plan has been revealed, fans can expect Sane to be prepared for it.

#3. Dominik Mysterio returning from injury and defending his title against AJ Styles

Dominik Mysterio is currently out of action due to an injury, though he was present during this week’s episode of RAW. This is an indication that The Judgment Day member could be back to compete again soon and be ready for whoever dares to challenge him for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

AJ Styles should be first in line, and he made his intentions clear that he plans to take the IC title away from Dom Dom. The two stars were initially scheduled to face off at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, but the young Mysterio showed proof of his injury and will not be fit to compete until the doctor clears him to do so.

Such an injury prolongs his reign as champion, but if it goes on, WWE higher-ups might force him to relinquish the belt. Either way, expect Dominik Mysterio vs AJ Styles when he returns from injury.

#2. The Judgment Day could also set their sights on IYO SKY

Rhea, I choose you! (Image credits: wwe.com)

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Women’s World Champion IYO SKY got the green light from General Manager Adam Pearce to choose a challenger for her title at the Evolution Premium Live Event. The champion then revealed that her opponent will be Rhea Ripley.

The development opens an opportunity for The Judgment Day to set its sights on the former Damage CTRL member. The heel faction may either attempt to sway the champ to align with them or launch a vicious attack on her.

The latter is a more probable scenario since SKY mentioned that she wanted to defend her championship against the best, a statement that might not sit well with both Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

#1. Liv Morgan’s absence worsens the internal conflict within the team which could escalate to its implosion

The WWE Universe is well aware of the internal turmoil that has been going on among members of The Judgment Day. This was happening even before Liv Morgan’s recent shoulder injury that got her sidelined from competing.

Morgan’s absence, coupled with Roxanne Perez replacing her as one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, could either lead to jealousy or worsen the power struggle among its members. Additionally, Finn Balor’s decision to add Perez might ultimately result in some members leaving the group.

