What’s next for The Judgment Day without Carlito? 4 potential storylines that might go down

The unexpected WWE release of Carlito shocked fans, leaving The Judgment Day without one of its notable members. The veteran brought charisma, grit, and humor to the table, bolstering the faction’s dominance.

Carlito's departure has created a void within The Judgment Day, prompting speculations about what the group is going to do next. The Caribbean Bad Apple may no longer be with the stable, but it needs to carry on to deal with numerous issues.

Here are some of the possible storylines that could unfold following Carlito's departure from The Judgment Day and WWE.

#5. New member's arrival to fill the void created by Carlito's departure

The Judgment Day could recruit a new member aside from Roxanne Perez to fill the void created by the veteran's exit. Now that Finn Balor has already made his move with his introduction of Perez, Liv Morgan may also be devising a plan to add a new superstar to her liking to the stable.

If such an angle unfolds, it will surely create friction between The Prince and The Miracle Kid, making the group’s internal turmoil even worse.

#4. Roxanne Perez could become The Judgment Day’s new person of authority

Roxanne Perez’s introduction to The Judgment Day took its members by surprise, especially Liv Morgan. Now that this angle involving the group is underway, Perez could give the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion a taste of her own medicine by manipulating some members of the group to gain power.

This could culminate in a high-stakes match between Perez and Morgan, where The Prodigy might reign supreme. Perez could become the leader of the group and remove The Miracle Kid.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could betray Finn Balor

Building on existing tensions, Dominik Mysterio could betray Finn Balor during a critical situation, such as a high-stakes match or championship match. Otherwise, The Prince could also pull off a similar move.

During the match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, Mysterio pinned Balor to win the title. Hence, it's clear that "Dirty" Dom will not shy away from betraying The Prince. A potential betrayal angle could see Mysterio and Morgan forming a new faction alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan

Things could turn sour between them (Image credits: wwe.com)

Another angle that could transpire after Carlito’s exit is a potential feud between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The departure of Carlito from WWE could be woven into a storyline. Raquel Rodriguez could blame Morgan for the veteran's exit. The tension between the tag partners could reach its climax at a premium live event. It is also possible that Rodriguez could turn babyface and align herself with Rhea Ripley, a former member of the heel faction.

#1. The Judgment Day’s implosion

Carlito's departure could be utilized in a storyline that leads to the implosion of The Judgment Day. Finn Balor’s authoritative behavior and Roxanne Perez’s introduction to the team could cause issues between The Prince and the on-screen couple.

Another internal problem to look out for is the budding rift between Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This could result in Rodriguez turning on the former WWE Women’s World Champion. The brewing tensions will be too difficult for the faction to suppress and could lead to its breakup.

