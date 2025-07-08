Returning to the dark side? 4 ways Rhea Ripley could turn heel at WWE Evolution

Rhea Ripley’s main roster run in WWE has been a rollercoaster, from being one of the most vicious heels in the company to being one of the promotion’s top babyfaces. Her recent Night of Champions win against Women’s Tag Team Champion and Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez has reignited her championship pursuit.

However, now that current Women’s World Champion IYO SKY has chosen the Australian to be her opponent at this year’s Evolution Premium Live Event, there is a gut feeling among fans that she could be on her way to becoming a heel. If such a scenario goes down at Evolution, what could she possibly do during the PLE to make her heel turn official? Check out some of the possibilities below.

#4. A surprise alliance

A Rhea Ripley heel turn could see her band together several female superstars, forming a surprise alliance during this year’s Evolution. Ripley’s relationship with current WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY has some cracks in it, and her hunger for championship gold is still ever present.

The Australian's desire to reclaim the title has been evident ever since she lost the gold to the Genius of the Sky just before WrestleMania.

At Evolution, The Eradicator could align herself with either an up-and-coming in-ring performer or an established superstar to kick off her heel story arc.

#3. Attacking a returning WWE Legend

Trish Stratus is scheduled to compete against reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at this year’s Evolution PLE. To that end, Rhea Ripley could also eye Tiffy’s gold strap, and she could put the champ on notice by taking out the WWE Legend during the all-women's event.

She could carry out the attack either before the match or while Stratton and Stratus are going at it inside the ring. Ripley attacking Stratus would certainly draw a ton of heat given the Hall of Famer’s status. Such a scenario is akin to her aggression (alongside Damian Priest and Finn Balor) against another Hall of Famer and Judgment Day patriarch, Edge.

#2. Rhea Ripley could cheat to win against Iyo Sky

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY during their March 3 clash on RAW. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Rhea Ripley could also cheat her way to victory, turn heel in the process, and be hailed as a new Women’s World Champion at Evolution. Ripley, in a losing effort, fought IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at this year’s WrestleMania to reclaim the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Ripley’s hunger for the title that she once held for over a year is very much evident, as seen in her stare-downs with SKY whenever they are cutting promos on RAW. She could resort to sneaky tactics to secure that win and reclaim championship gold.

#1. Rhea Ripley could betray Iyo post-match at Evolution

Waiting for that perfect opportunity. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Rhea Ripley losing again to IYO SKY at the upcoming Evolution PLE could be a loss that makes her snap and lash out her frustration at the former Damage CTRL member.

Ripley’s babyface run has been met with numerous bumps along the way, with her championship loss most likely being the most disheartening one. As mentioned, her constant disappointments could push her to a breaking point, leading her to revert to her heel persona.

She could launch a vicious attack on SKY and blame The Genius of the Sky for stealing the spotlight from her. Doing so could escalate the rivalry between the two female superstars, adding another layer to their storied history.

