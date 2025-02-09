This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown could be entertaining as well as eventful. The company has started gearing up for its first international event of 2025, Elimination Chamber, which will happen in Canada.

The match-card for the premium live event has started taking shape. This week will see some mouthwatering qualifying matches for the men's and women's Chamber bouts. Aside from that, fans could witness some big surprises unfold in the company this week.

That said, here are four bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown this week:

#4. Logan Paul could form a new faction on WWE RAW

Logan Paul interfered in Rey Mysterio's match last week on WWE RAW and helped The New Day emerge victorious. The Maverick will now face the legend in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on this week's red show.

The match could see The New Day return the favor by helping Logan Paul prevail over Rey Mysterio. This potential angle could lead to Logan joining forces with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston permanently to form a new faction, which could be called The New Day 2.0.

Paul's potential partnership with Kingston and Woods on WWE RAW will likely get nuclear heat from the fans, which could be best for business.

#3. Damian Priest could qualify for the Elimination Chamber

Damian Priest will lock horns with Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match for a spot in the men's Chamber. While Fatu and Strowman won't be so easy to put away, The Archer of Infamy will likely win the bout to qualify for the Chamber.

Priest is rumored to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41. With The Scottish Psychopath already in the men's match, it would make sense for Damian to qualify as well. This is where the company could plant seeds of a potential WrestleMania match between the aforementioned names.

#2. Jade Cargill could return

Jade Cargill has been off television ever since she was attacked backstage a few months ago on SmackDown. While the identity of Cargill's attacker is still a mystery, many believe that Naomi could be the one who attacked the former AEW star backstage, given how she benefitted a lot in Cargill's absence.

If that is indeed the case, The Storm could return to exact revenge on The Glow this week on SmackDown. Cargill is rumored to return shortly, and that may very well happen on Friday night. She could make a comeback to cost Naomi a potential win in the EC qualifying match against Chelsea Green before laying waste to her.

#1. Cody Rhodes could lose his title to The Rock, and not John Cena

There have been murmurs of John Cena winning the Elimination Chamber match to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, The Cenation Leader may not be the one to dethrone The American Nightmare. The company could hint that The Rock could be the man who finally ends Cody's reign on this week's SmackDown.

As fans saw, Solo Sikoa returned last week to lay waste to Cody Rhodes. It could be revealed on SmackDown that The Street Champion was working on The Rock's orders, which would lay down the breadcrumbs for a future match between Rhodes and The Final Boss.

The creative team could have Cody retain his title against Cena in a potential match at WrestleMania 41. Following that, eight-time WWE Champion The Rock could return and dethrone Rhodes. This potential angle would then also plant seeds of the rumored match between Roman Reigns and The Final Boss as the OTC has also been chasing the Undisputed WWE Title.

