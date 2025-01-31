Cody Rhodes to lose his title after betrayal; former WWE Champion to turn heel? 5 directions for Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble 2025

The heat is rising for Sami Zayn ahead of the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event. The Master Strategist seems to be in two minds in recent weeks.

Zayn has struck Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes with his finisher in successive weeks. However, he has made it clear that he didn’t mean to attack either man.

Meanwhile, he is also frustrated at how other top stars, including CM Punk, see him as less of a threat than others. It looks like he could go down a dark hole once again.

Check out the five directions for Sami Zayn heading into the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#5. Sami Zayn could trigger a chain reaction in WWE

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble will host an Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The match could have many different outcomes.

Owens has been trying to get in Zayn’s head and wants him to prove his friendship by helping him win the title. During the latest edition of RAW, Sami Zayn also accidentally hit Cody Rhodes with the Helluva Kick.

At Royal Rumble, Zayn could come out to help KO win the title and change the company's landscape. His actions could lead to a change at the top, where Triple H could change many plans for the title heading into WrestleMania 41.

#4. Fails to assist Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn’s heel turn seems to be on the horizon. Many WWE fans believe The Master Strategist could turn as soon as the upcoming 2025 Royal Rumble.

The turn could come within touching distance before Zayn has a change of heart. He could come out during the match between KO and Cody Rhodes, but decide against helping The Prizefighter.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could get into a war of words, allowing Rhodes to climb the ladder and retain his title. The move could have some major implications for Zayn’s future on the RAW brand.

#3. The Underdog From The Underground outperforms everyone else

As mentioned earlier, Sami Zayn is more of an afterthought for many top stars heading into the 2025 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. He doesn’t look like a major threat to many other big names in the company.

Zayn could outperform everyone else in the Rumble match, even if he doesn’t win. He could end up being the Iron Man in the contest and enter early to eliminate some big names.

In the end, he could become one of the final four stars in the ring. He could get eliminated late to create a new record for the longest time spent in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

#2. Forces Seth Rollins to turn during the WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match

An Iron Man performance to make headlines could benefit Sami Zayn. He could also make the news if he causes Seth Rollins to turn during the contest.

Much like Zayn, Rollins has also been frustrated in recent weeks. He lost to CM Punk on the Netflix premiere of RAW and is hoping to win the Rumble match.

Many WWE fans expect Sami Zayn to turn on his friend and eliminate him from the contest. Instead, The Visionary could get sick of The Underdog from the Underground and eliminate him while turning heel.

The move can come at a time when Sami is the Iron Man and is closing in on a dream win. Rollins’ actions could bring a lot of heat towards him.

#1. Kevin Owens could return the favor

Sami Zayn could help his longtime friend by turning heel and helping him win the Undisputed WWE Championship. This could especially happen if Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens go out for the match in the main event of the PLE.

If that happens, KO could shift the odds in his favor by helping Sami win the Royal Rumble match. Owens could appear at a time when Zayn is in the final four of the contest and help him eliminate some big names to go all the way.

This could prompt Sami to help Owens in his Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder match against Cody. However, he could fail to get Kevin Owens the win, paving the way for a huge rivalry between the two friends with the Rumble spot possibly on the line.

