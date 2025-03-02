Cody Rhodes to lose his title due to legend, 4 new champs crowned? 3 Predictions for WrestleMania 41 after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Be it surprise returns, unexpected twists, or blockbuster matches, the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event had it all. The show saw John Cena and Bianca Belair win their respective Chamber matches.

Following a successful Elimination Chamber, the focus now shifts towards the biggest WWE Event of the year, WrestleMania 41. The turn of events last night has set up this year's 'Mania beautifully.

On that note, here are three early predictions for WrestleMania 41 after the WWE Elimination Chamber:

#3. Cody Rhodes could lose his title due to John Cena's union with The Rock at Elimination Chamber

John Cena sold his soul to The Rock to turn heel in a twist that no one saw coming. Given that The Cenation Leader won the Elimination Chamber match, he will lock horns with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes has the odds stacked against him going into the match, and he may finally drop the title at The Show of Shows. The dream bout could see John Cena dethrone The American Nightmare due to The Rock's interference. The Final Boss could interfere in the match and help Big Match John defeat Rhodes. However, following his win, Cena could be confronted by Brock Lesnar.

While The Beast is currently on a hiatus, he may return at The Show of Shows to lay down the breadcrumbs for a match against John.

#2. Four new champions could be crowned

John Cena may not be the only name to win a championship at WrestleMania 41, as he could be joined by three other superstars. One of those three names could be Jey Uso.

Although Gunther has the upper hand currently, The YEET Master could get back at The Ring General at The Show of Shows and dethrone him to win the World Heavyweight Title.

Aside from Jey, Charlotte Flair and Jimmy Uso could be the remaining two names to win gold at 'Mania. While The Queen could dethrone Tiffany Stratton, Big Jim could realize his dream of becoming a singles champion by winning the United States Title at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Roman Reigns could take on Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a triple-threat match

Roman Reigns was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by CM Punk. Following his elimination, The OTC was decimated by Seth Rollins.

While he is currently on a hiatus, Reigns could soon return to exact revenge on both The Best in the World and The Visionary. The Original Tribal Chief could be involved in a high-octane feud with the duo, resulting in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41.

