The opening night of WrestleMania 41 was very eventful. Following an action-packed night, the focus now shifts towards the final night of The Show of Shows.

WWE has announced seven matches for Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, including four title bouts. Much like the opening night, fans should expect some shocking twists to unfold on Night 2 of The Show of Shows.

The following piece will explore three big twists that could happen on Night 2 of WrestleMania:

#3. The Rock could return to help John Cena

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title on the second night of WrestleMania 41, in what will be his final match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The match could see The Rock making his much-awaited return.

Given John Cena sold his soul to The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber, The Rock making a comeback to help The Cenation Leader makes sense. Fans should expect The Brahma Bull to abuse his powers to help Big Match John against Cody Rhodes tonight.

#2. The Rock could return with the new Bloodline

While The Rock is expected to return on the final night of WrestleMania, The Brahma Bull may not return alone. The Final Boss could be accompanied by the new Bloodline.

The Rock could return with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to lay waste to Cody Rhodes. The four superstars could victimize The American Nightmare, helping John Cena become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Rock could then introduce his new faction to the WWE Universe, featuring the new Bloodline and the new Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena.

#1. Rusev could answer Randy Orton's open challenge at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton was originally set to lock horns with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, the company was forced to cancel the high-profile bout due to The Prizefighter's serious neck injury.

Orton is now set to issue an open challenge on the second night of The Show of Shows. While Nick Aldis' name has been rumored as Orton's potential opponent at The Show of Shows, the company may shock fans by having Rusev answer The Viper's challenge.

The Bulgarian Brute re-signed with WWE recently and could return tonight to face Randy Orton in a one-on-one contest. However, nothing has been confirmed regarding Orton's opponent yet.

