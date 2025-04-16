Cody Rhodes to lose Undisputed WWE Title after his friend turns on him at WrestleMania 41? It’s not Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title will be at the highest risk at WrestleMania 41 when The American Nightmare goes against John Cena. The Franchise Player is a villainous star and will not hesitate to pull any string at 'Mania to emerge as the victor. Amid this, the situation for Dusty Rhodes' son doesn't seem to be great as Cody might lose his title if his friend Seth Rollins turns on him at The Showcase of The Immortals.

As of now, The Visionary is set to clash against CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Rollins has hinted at joining sides with The Rock and John Cena in the future. In this interview, Seth was asked if he would sell his soul to The Rock or not.

Seth Rollins gave an interesting response to this by stating how his soul is always for sale, referring to his previous association with Triple H's Authority faction. Further, the former Shield member also has not ruled out the possibility by stating that if it is good for the business as a whole, Rollins might be ready to sell his soul, again.

Also, The Visionary stated that this decision would be good for everyone in the long run. It's important to note that Seth Rollins was the key factor at WrestleMania 40 in Cody Rhodes successfully dethroning Roman Reigns and becoming Undisputed WWE Champion. Rollins sacrificed himself and worked as a guardian for The American Nightmare.

Meanwhile, if Seth joins sides with The Rock, he could indeed cost Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 and turn his back on him. Also, betraying friends is not a new thing for The Architect as he was the one who ended The Shield and joined sides with Triple H earlier.

Seth Rollins also hinted at joining sides with The Rock & John Cena on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins confronted Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on the latest episode of WWE RAW where The Visionary seemingly hinted at joining sides with Rock and Cena soon. During the segment, Rollins emphasized the importance of the Triple Threat match and how it will decide the future course of the company.

Further, Seth stated how this business is filled with people like himself who sacrificed things and do "What is best for business." While the term has become common of late, this is very similar to what John Cena said just before his heel turn. After losing the Royal Rumble match, in a press conference, Cena commented that his participation in the Elimination Chamber match would be what's best for business.

Hence, this appears like an easter egg for the fans before the WWE Universe witnesses the utter chaos in the upcoming weeks if Rollins joins hands with The Final Boss and The Franchise Player.

