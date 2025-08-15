Cody Rhodes to lose the Undisputed WWE Title on SmackDown? Potential explored

SummerSlam 2025 ended with Cody Rhodes dethroning John Cena as Undisputed WWE Champion. However, in a shocking twist, the newly crowned champion might lose his title tonight on SmackDown.

Last week's edition of the Friday night show saw The American Nightmare join forces with his former rival, John Cena, to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team bout. The match was made official after The Unseen 17 issued a challenge to the heels in the opening segment of the show, right after Cody came to his aid following an attack by The Scottish Warrior and The Maverick.

During the main event bout, things took a drastic turn after The Franchise Player received a low blow from Logan Paul, causing a disqualification. It didn't end there, as the former allies brawled their way to the back. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes continued to battle The Scottish Warrior at ringside. Drew nailed him with the title belt before sending The American Nightmare crashing through the front of the commentary table via The Claymore Kick.

Given this incident, Drew McIntyre is seemingly not done with the Undisputed WWE Champion and may challenge QB1 for the title tonight on the blue brand's show. If this happens, McIntyre might dethrone Cody, potentially due to an assist from Logan Paul.

That said, the above angle is speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait and see what happens tonight on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes to turn heel at Clash in Paris 2025?

If the above scenario plays out, Cody Rhodes may request a rematch at Clash in Paris 2025. The premium live event will take place at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31.

If this happens, Randy Orton might interfere in the bout and inadvertently cost The American Nightmare, enabling Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. This may lead to Cody turning heel after the match and attacking both Drew and Randy, setting up a blockbuster storyline on SmackDown.

While this angle may sound intriguing, it is mere conjecture at this point. Only time will tell what the future holds for Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion.

