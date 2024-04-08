With WrestleMania 40 in the history sheets, the focus now shifts towards WWE RAW and SmackDown, which will feature the fallout from The Show of Shows. The upcoming episode of the flagship show will also mark the beginning of a new era for the Stamford-based company.

Traditionally, the post-WrestleMania episodes of RAW and SmackDown have always been eventful, and fans should expect something similar this week. Furthermore, the upcoming shows could feature the beginning of new feuds and rivalries.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown post-WrestleMania 40:

#4. Randy Orton turns heel on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton brought his A game to the table in the United States Championship match against Kevin Owens and reigning champion Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL. However, despite his best efforts, The Viper failed to emerge victorious. The repeated setbacks in recent times could lead him to embrace the dark side in the coming weeks.

Given Kevin Owens ate the pin at the event, Orton could blame KO for his loss and turn heel. The creative team could have The Apex Predator lay waste to The Prizefighter on SmackDown and kickstart a fresh rivalry.

#3. The Bloodline turns on Roman Reigns

Following Roman Reigns' massive defeat last night, The Tribal Chief could be kicked out of his faction on WWE SmackDown.

While Reigns has been the Head of The Table until now, his title loss could lead to the entire faction losing faith in the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Following that, the heel stable could launch a brutal attack on Roman on the orders of The Final Boss.

#2. Dominik Mysterio gets kicked out of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

WrestleMania 40 was a sea of mixed emotions for The Judgment Day. On Night One, Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Title after a grueling battle with Becky Lynch. However, Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost their Undisputed Tag Team Title to Awesome Truth (RAW Tag Team Champions) and Grayson Waller and Austin Theory (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

Priest, however, redeemed himself on Night Two as he successfully cashed in his coveted Money in the Bank briefcase on the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre. However, one of the vital cogs of the faction, Dominik Mysterio, didn't have a good outing. Dirty Dom and Santos Escobar failed to defeat Rey Mysterio and Andrade in a tag-team match on Night One.

One should not forget that The Judgment Day wasn't too happy with Dom Dom's growing proximity to Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. And his latest loss may prove to be the final nail in the coffin for Mami's Latino Heat.

#1. The Rock's power play leads to Cody Rhodes losing his title on WWE RAW

Apart from being a self-proclaimed Final Boss, The Rock is also an esteemed TKO board of directors member.

The Great One used his powers to full effect during the tag match on Night One of WrestleMania 40 when he threatened the referee to stop the count. Hence, it won't be surprising if The Brahma Bull again abuses his powers to wrong newly crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and fans on Monday Night RAW.

The People's Champion could use his power or come up with some loophole to overturn Cody's win to a no-contest, resulting in The American Nightmare losing his title.

