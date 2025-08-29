Cody Rhodes may have already been replaced by WWE on SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris

Cody Rhodes has been off WWE TV for three weeks now, having missed the last two editions of SmackDown. While the storyline reason is, of course, Drew McIntyre's assault on the reigning WWE Champion on the episode that followed SummerSlam, the actual reason for his absence has been his schedule filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie, wherein he has been cast as Guile.

His feud with McIntyre while WWE tours the UK and surrounding countries may also be a factor in perhaps prolonging his absence more than is necessary, because crowds are divided over The American Nightmare now, and McIntyre does have a ton of goodwill because of how talented, entertaining, and underpushed he has been over the years. All these factors are likely to manifest themselves into crowds switching allegiances on this European Tour.

In Rhodes' absence, SmackDown has further lacked star power of late, with John Cena being the only big babyface on the show, and even Cena is part-time, and even part-time for just ten more dates. Sami Zayn being traded to the blue brand and Randy Orton's return to SmackDown last week, however, marked a turning point in the McIntyre-Rhodes feud, and with The Viper's status as a legend, he may have to take the mantle of being the top babyface on SmackDown over the foreseeable future.

In doing so, Orton has seemingly already replaced Rhodes in feuding with Drew McIntyre, with the two potentially clashing in Paris, perhaps with some kind of implications for a shot at Cody Rhodes and the WWE Championship as well. This may lead to Rhodes' eventual return as he comes back to aid Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre, with the former unlikely to go over the latter right now. Until then (and maybe even beyond then), The Viper will replace Cody as the top full-time babyface on SmackDown.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Cody Rhodes being replaced by Randy Orton is a statement with many layers and just as many interpretations

Even if Cody does come back imminently (this week or the next), it is still very unclear how fans will receive him in the long term. Even until a little while ago, Randy Orton eventually turning heel on Cody Rhodes would have been the no-brainer, big moment and big feud that would have defined Cody Rhodes' particular reign as WWE Champion, and likely marked the end of it too.

Cody's feud with John Cena, however, changed everything. The crowds were always going to be unpredictable, but despite some incredible promos and a genuine MOTY contender at SummerSlam, a lack of planning for Cena's heel run has ended up possibly hijacking Cody Rhodes as the face of the company. While Cena turned back to a babyface with no logic and yet no problem, because of how bulletproof he is, it is Cody Rhodes who is now left to bear the brunt of the very sins committed against him, within kayfabe and in terms of creative failure.

Remember: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton at Night of Champions in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament saw the crowd heavily favor Randy Orton. Basically, to expand on this viewpoint of Orton replacing Rhodes for a massive match against Drew McIntyre at Clash in Paris, consider this: with his popularity and legendary status, what if Orton slowly morphs into being the biggest babyface on SmackDown (with John Cena's exception, of course)?

And what if that triggers Cody Rhodes into turning heel on Randy Orton because of how he has already experienced something similar with John Cena; as opposed to the expected route of The Apex Predator turning on The American Nightmare for innumerable justifiable reasons: teaming up with Cena, winning dirty against him at Night of Champions. The beautiful thing about professional wrestling is how the crowds often force pivots off the strongest and most important plans, but how that, if incorporated well, can create magic no one could have ever dreamed of.

