Cody Rhodes may not return to WWE alone

Cody Rhodes has not made any appearances on WWE TV since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare hasn't even challenged Cena to a title rematch.

Ad

Randy Orton is going to compete against Cena for the gold at Backlash on May 10, 2025. When Cody makes his much-awaited comeback, he may not be alone. The former Undisputed WWE Champion may show up with a partner.

Brandi Rhodes can return as Cody Rhodes' manager

Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, can return to WWE TV as his manager. The former WWE ring announcer was seen alongside Cody after his defeat at WrestleMania 41. Brandi also accompanied The American Nightmare to the ring for his world title match last year at 'Mania.

Ad

Trending

When Cody left WWE in 2016, Brandi also departed the promotion a few days later. However, when the SmackDown star came back, Brandi opted to stay on the sidelines and focus on non-wrestling projects.

Ad

Although Brandi hasn't been part of a major angle since Cody's WWE return in 2022, she can now appear alongside her husband as his manager. Brandi can even return before Cody and confront John Cena, saying that her husband will eventually reclaim what The Cenation Leader "stole" from him.

Cody Rhodes can return with Brandi after Backlash

Although The American Nightmare's return hasn't been officially announced, there are subtle hints that indicate that he can come back after Backlash. Cody can show up on SmackDown alongside Brandi on May 16 at Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. He is currently advertised for the show.

Ad

Upon her arrival, Brandi can address the WWE Universe, saying that she will be managing her husband after what happened at WrestleMania 41. Brandi can accuse the WWE roster of being selfish and not coming out to help Cody Rhodes when Travis Scott cost him the gold.

The former AEW personality might even take a dig at Randy Orton for not being on Cody's side despite being his mentor in the company.

Ad

Brandi Rhodes once spoke about her return to WWE TV

The 41-year-old former WWE Superstar addressed her on-screen return two years ago. While speaking in the documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes in 2023, Brandi said that if Cody needed her, she would be there.

The former AEW star last competed inside the ring in 2022 under the AEW banner. It remains to be seen whether Brandi has any plans of returning to the squared circle anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More