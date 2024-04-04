Cody Rhodes might have already hinted at which WWE legend could help him at WrestleMania 40 

Cody Rhodes will look to finish his story this Sunday (April 7) when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare came desperately close to beating The Tribal Chief at last year's Show of Shows but came up short. Solo Sikoa struck with a Samoan Spike to down the challenger before the champion pounced with a spear for the three-count.

The 2023 and 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner knows that he might not be able to make it alone in his quest to defeat Reigns. He may need backup, especially if Night Two's main event against The Head of The Table becomes a Bloodline Rules match.

Cody Rhodes has already hinted at who could come to his rescue at Lincoln Financial Field. He needn't look further than 13-time WWE Champion John Cena who knows Reigns and The Rock extremely well.

The former AEW Executive Vice President opened up on advice Cena gave him after his defeat at 'Mania 39. He told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour that The Doctor of Thugonomics was the first person he called.

"It would've been a great call to make to my dad but I didn't have that choice. So I had John to kind of present me with the challenge and the challenge he presented me was was 'Just be the champion without the belt. Look at your merch, look at your ticket sales, look at everything and that will keep you honest.'"

Expand Tweet

Could Cena be available for WrestleMania 40?

Cena's availability for WrestleMania 40 is intriguing and he admitted just last week that he was interested in appearing. The Cenation Leader could decide it's time for Cody Rhodes to not only be the champion without the belt, as he had told Cody previously, but also win the biggest prize in sports entertainment.

WrestleMania 40 could be the perfect location for Cena to pass the torch to Cody Rhodes. There may not be a better WWE icon to do the honors in person by helping him fight off The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes is following in John Cena's footsteps ahead of WrestleMania 40 main event

Cody Rhodes has become the biggest babyface in WWE since returning to the Stamford-based company in April 2022. He's been propelled into the main event scene and his superhero-like personality has majorly won over fans.

Some fans feel there are similarities in Rhodes' character when compared to John Cena. The WWE legend was the company's poster boy during the PG Era, a commercial and in-ring success.

Cena, 46, was also heralded during the heights of his WWE career for his humility and passion. He is still the record holder for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation (650 wishes granted as of September 2022).

Rhodes, 38, has seemingly gone down a similar path as of late with regards to his evident connection with fans. He gave an emotional promo on WWE RAW a few weeks ago about young fans who use him as inspiration in their battles against health issues such as blindness.

The American Nightmare and The Cenation Leader have a good relationship on and off-screen. They evidently exchanged messages after Cody Rhodes' loss at WrestleMania 39.

Cena was the face of WWE when Rhodes made his main roster debut in 2007. They were foes during his time in Randy Orton's Legacy stable but hold a close bond behind closed doors.

John Cena's tumultuous history with Bloodline trio could lead to a 'Mania return

John Cena has his own reasons to appear at WrestleMania 40 and deter The Bloodline. He has a storied history with The Rock which saw them battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All twice (2012-13). The Champ lost to The Great One at 'Mania 28 but prevailed at 'Mania 29 in a rematch with the WWE Championship on the line.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner also has had two battles with Roman Reigns to his name. He lost both of those matches (WWE No Mercy 2017 and Summerslam 2021).

Cena's most recent rivalry was against The Bloodline's enforcer Solo Sikoa. He faced The Tribal Heir at WWE Crown Jewel last November but was destroyed in Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes might conjure up a master plan that involves Cena getting revenge on Sikoa at WrestleMania 40. He has similar problems with several members of The Bloodline that the American Nightmare does.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think John Cena will return at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion