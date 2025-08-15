Cody Rhodes might be forced to defend his WWE Title against 2 major stars at Clash in Paris

Ever since dethroning John Cena at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes has been marching forward as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare once again stands at the pedestal of the men's division on SmackDown. However, WWE's upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris, is just two weeks away, and he may face a tough challenge in front of him.

Ad

Cody Rhodes might be forced to defend his coveted title in a Triple Threat Match against Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton at Clash in Paris. Last week on SmackDown, the newly crowned champion suffered a merciless attack at the hands of McIntyre. With a bold statement, The Scottish Warrior made it clear that he was coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, a familiar foe from Drew McIntyre's past is set to return. Randy Orton is advertised for tonight's SmackDown. After what happened at SummerSlam, The Viper may have unfinished business with McIntyre. Therefore, Orton could go right after the 40-year-old, looking for some payback. This could put both superstars in the same storyline involving the Undisputed WWE Title.

Ad

Trending

Nick Aldis may have no other option but to put Cody Rhodes in a Triple Threat Match at Clash in Paris. With it set to be WWE's next major international event, Triple H has been pulling out all the stops to make it a star-studded show. A blockbuster championship match involving three of the biggest stars of the company could elevate the event's grandeur.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

As a major international PLE, Clash in Paris demands a show-stealing main event to match its global appeal. A multi-person showdown featuring Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton has the potential to become the biggest highlight of the night. Moreover, this would be a perfect way to kick off Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship run. However, this is purely speculation at this point.

Ad

Ad

Cody Rhodes might face a heartbreaking betrayal down the line

Cody Rhodes currently holds the top prize of SmackDown - the Undisputed WWE Championship. Having the gold on his shoulder makes him a prime target for many talents backstage. Several superstars have been lurking in the shadows, waiting for the right opportunity to get their hands on him.

Amid this, The American Nightmare may face a heartbreaking betrayal from one of his close allies. Randy Orton may soon turn on him. The Viper has some unfinished business with Rhodes, as he suffered an embarrassing defeat against him at the King of the Ring tournament final at Night of Champions.

Ad

The embers of resentment may still be burning within him. Now that Cody Rhodes has the Undisputed WWE Championship, Randy Orton has a fair reason to go after him. Instead of challenging him straight, The Apex Predator could backstab the newly crowned champion, turning heel in the process.

He could unleash his ruthless persona, which fans have been clamoring to see. This is a feud that has been long overdue and Triple H could finally pull the trigger this time. A heel Orton going up against babyface Rhodes would be an intriguing side, adding a new layer to their rich history in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More