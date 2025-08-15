Cody Rhodes might be forced to defend his WWE Title against 2 major stars at Clash in Paris

Ever since dethroning John Cena at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes has been marching forward as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare once again stands at the pedestal of the men's division on SmackDown. However, WWE's upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris, is just two weeks away, and he may face a tough challenge in front of him.
Cody Rhodes might be forced to defend his coveted title in a Triple Threat Match against Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton at Clash in Paris. Last week on SmackDown, the newly crowned champion suffered a merciless attack at the hands of McIntyre. With a bold statement, The Scottish Warrior made it clear that he was coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship.
However, a familiar foe from Drew McIntyre's past is set to return. Randy Orton is advertised for tonight's SmackDown. After what happened at SummerSlam, The Viper may have unfinished business with McIntyre. Therefore, Orton could go right after the 40-year-old, looking for some payback. This could put both superstars in the same storyline involving the Undisputed WWE Title.
Nick Aldis may have no other option but to put Cody Rhodes in a Triple Threat Match at Clash in Paris. With it set to be WWE's next major international event, Triple H has been pulling out all the stops to make it a star-studded show. A blockbuster championship match involving three of the biggest stars of the company could elevate the event's grandeur.
As a major international PLE, Clash in Paris demands a show-stealing main event to match its global appeal. A multi-person showdown featuring Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton has the potential to become the biggest highlight of the night. Moreover, this would be a perfect way to kick off Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship run. However, this is purely speculation at this point.
Cody Rhodes might face a heartbreaking betrayal down the line
Cody Rhodes currently holds the top prize of SmackDown - the Undisputed WWE Championship. Having the gold on his shoulder makes him a prime target for many talents backstage. Several superstars have been lurking in the shadows, waiting for the right opportunity to get their hands on him.
Amid this, The American Nightmare may face a heartbreaking betrayal from one of his close allies. Randy Orton may soon turn on him. The Viper has some unfinished business with Rhodes, as he suffered an embarrassing defeat against him at the King of the Ring tournament final at Night of Champions.
The embers of resentment may still be burning within him. Now that Cody Rhodes has the Undisputed WWE Championship, Randy Orton has a fair reason to go after him. Instead of challenging him straight, The Apex Predator could backstab the newly crowned champion, turning heel in the process.
He could unleash his ruthless persona, which fans have been clamoring to see. This is a feud that has been long overdue and Triple H could finally pull the trigger this time. A heel Orton going up against babyface Rhodes would be an intriguing side, adding a new layer to their rich history in WWE.