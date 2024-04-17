Cody Rhodes might have hinted at Roman Reigns' WWE future during RAW

During the latest episode of Monday Night, Cody Rhodes made his presence felt to the WWE Universe through a promo segment. However, moments before he came out to the ring The American Nightmare seemingly teased Roman Reigns' future in the Stamford-based promotion.

This hint about Reign's future was dropped by The American Nightmare when he tweeted a message moments before his making entrance for his promo. In this tweet, the Undisputed WWE Champion stated that he doesn't know how many moments on the red brand have left for him.

So this is seemingly an indication that he may be traded to SmackDown in the upcoming WWE Draft 2024.

So if this probable scenario comes to reality, then fans might witness The Tribal Chief getting traded to the red brand whenever he makes his return. The reason behind this assumption is that the company might avoid putting their two biggest stars on the same brand.

Also, Cody Rhodes and Reigns have recently been involved in a heated WrestleMania feud. So the Stamford-based promotion might try to have both stars on separate brands to avoid their interactions, especially since Rhodes finished his story at 'Mania.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see what will happen at WWE Draft 2024 and whether fans will witness the trade of Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW.

When Cody Rhodes is expected to face Roman Reigns in a rematch?

The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, we are only just a few weeks after The Show of Shows and fans are already eagerly awaiting the rematch between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, from the recent hints, it seems that the rematch between these two stars is not going to happen anytime soon.

The reason behind this belief is due to the potential absence of The Tribal Chief in the forthcoming months. Previously the company had advertised Reigns for SmackDown's go-home episode for SummerSlam 2024 but later they pulled his appearance from that show.

Not only this prolonged absence but also the company has been planting seeds for the face turn of Roman Reigns as Solo Sikoa has potentially formed his Samoan faction. So it's safe to assume that Reigns might engage in a feud against Sikoa's Bloodline rather than feuding with Cody Rhodes in a rematch.

So it feels like the fans have to wait for at least this year to witness another showdown between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

