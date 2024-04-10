Has Roman Reigns' WWE return date already been confirmed? Finding out if the internet rumor is true

Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, and fans immediately began speculating whether he would go on a hiatus after the defeat. The Tribal Chief didn't appear on the RAW after 'Mania, and it is unclear when he will return to television.

Reigns is rumored to appear on the SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam on August 2, 2024, but that is as per press time. Unfortunately, the Stamford-based promotion has not made any announcements or advertised him for the show.

WWE has currently advertised Bayely, Bobby Lashley, IYO SKY, Jade Cargill, LA Knight, and Bianca Belair to appear on the SmackDown before The Biggest Party of the Summer. Since Reigns' appearance is not officially advertised on WWE's website, his status remains uncertain.

As of now, both The Rock and Roman Reigns are expected to be away from WWE television. The Rock will resume his Hollywood schedule while The Tribal Chief may take some time off to prepare for his massive comeback.

Triple H commented about Roman Reigns' return following WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe was blown away by the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night Two, as Rhodes and Reigns delivered excellent performances. Moreover, cameos by legends like John Cena and The Undertaker made the bout unforgettable.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting to witness Reigns' next storyline. During the post-WrestleMania press conference, Triple H discussed The Tribal Chief's eventual return and said it was going to be mind-blowing.

"He's changed the industry; he's that good! Can't say enough good stuff about him. And then to do what he did tonight with Cody Rhodes and complete (...) It's not completing this story; it's just getting to the end of this chapter, because he's gonna go on a whole new story now that is going to blow people's minds, I think. And I know he's gonna take it to a whole another level."

Roman Reigns posted a workout video on social media following WrestleMania 40. He is seemingly preparing to come back stronger and better.

