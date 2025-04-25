Cody Rhodes to miss Backlash 2025 after WWE star puts him out of commission on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania 41 was not a night to remember for Cody Rhodes, as he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the SmackDown after 'Mania could be far worse, as The American Nightmare may fall victim to a massive attack on the show. He could suffer the wrath of a top star, after which Rhodes may be sidelined with an injury (in kayfabe) and forced to miss Backlash 2025.
Cody Rhodes is advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. He could show up tonight and address the WWE Universe about his future. In a shocking turn of events, John Cena might interrupt and confront him in the ring. After a heated exchange, The Cenation Leader could launch a merciless attack on the former champion, decimating him.
The WWE legend may continue to attack Rhodes until a horde of security personnel rush to the ring to separate them. The nature of the assault could be so severe that The American Nightmare may be stretchered away to an ambulance. WWE could later reveal that Cody Rhodes sustained multiple injuries (in storyline) and would be out of action indefinitely.
As a result, there is a high possibility that the former Undisputed WWE Champion could miss the Backlash Premium Live Event. Rhodes may stay away from television for a while before returning for revenge. Meanwhile, an attack on WWE's top babyface would make John Cena look like a vicious heel, adding a new layer to his villainous character.
However, this is entirely a hypothetical scenario, and only time will tell if it occurs. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The American Nightmare after a wild WrestleMania weekend.
Cody Rhodes to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship this year?
The Undisputed WWE Championship is the top prize in the company, and Cody Rhodes fought extremely hard to earn it last year at WrestleMania. However, he lost the coveted title to John Cena at The Show of Shows within a year, making fans wonder if Rhodes could ever regain it.
There is a strong possibility that things will once again fall into place. Cena will likely remain champion throughout this year. However, The Franchise Player will wrestle his farewell match this December, and it is Cody Rhodes who could potentially be his final opponent.
The American Nightmare could dethrone Cena and recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship at the December PLE. This would indeed mark a full circle in their storyline. Plus, John Cena losing the coveted title to his successor and passing the torch would be quite poetic.
However, this is mere speculation at this point, and it remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store.