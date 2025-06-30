Cody Rhodes to miss SummerSlam 2025, The Viper to turn heel on WWE SmackDown? 3 ways Randy Orton could get revenge on The American Nightmare

At WWE Night of Champions 2025, Randy Orton suffered a loss against Cody Rhodes in the finals King of the Ring Tournament. The Viper put in a valiant effort, but failed to beat The American Nightmare.

Ad

However, after the match, Orton was visibly frustrated with Rhodes' victory. This raises the possibility of the Legend Killer turning heel soon in the Stamford-based promotion.

In this article, we will discuss three ways Randy Orton could get revenge on the former Undisputed WWE Champion after losing in Saudi Arabia.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

#3. The Apex Predator may take out Rhodes with a Punt Kick on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Randy Orton was about to deliver a Punt Kick to Rhodes during their match in Riyadh, but he hesitated. This uncertainty gave Cody the edge over Orton, and he dodged the move.

With high chances of Randy turning heel, it's possible that he could get revenge on Rhodes by finally hitting him with a Punt Kick this week on WWE SmackDown. This move could take out Rhodes and might put him on hiatus, leading to him missing SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

#2. Orton might urge Nick Aldis to book a rematch

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another way through which Orton may get his revenge on Rhodes could be by getting a rematch for the King of the Ring crown. Orton could confront Nick Aldis in the upcoming episode of the blue brand to make this happen.

He could urge the National Treasure to book a rematch by citing the exposed turnbuckle as the reason for his loss. Upon insisting, the SmackDown General Manager may fulfill Orton's demand and announce a rematch between him and Rhodes.

Ad

This match might take place on an episode of SmackDown or at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#1. Randy Orton might take out John Cena before WWE SummerSlam 2025

With the victory at the Saudi Arabia show, Cody Rhodes will get an Undisputed WWE Title shot against John Cena at SummerSlam. However, if the champion gets injured before the show, Rhodes will automatically not get the title shot he earned.

With this intention, Randy may launch an attack on The Franchise Player before the Biggest Party of the Summer. This might take out the Last Real Champion and eventually cancel the Rhodes vs. Cena showdown for the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action