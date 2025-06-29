Randy Orton to be taken off WWE TV, SmackDown legend gone? 4 Directions for The Viper following his King of the Ring loss

Randy Orton lost to Cody Rhodes in the finals of the 2025 WWE King of the Ring Tournament. The American Nightmare's win means that he will be facing John Cena in an Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam 2025.
Additionally, the company has dropped considerable signs for the heel turn of The Legend Killer as he was visibly upset with his loss and not happy with Rhodes emerging victorious. Now the question remains, what's next for The Apex Predator?
In this article, we will discuss four directions for Orton following his loss at Night of Champions 2025.
#4. Randy Orton could take some time off
WWE's next premium live event is Evolution 2, which is an all-women's PLE. Following this, the company will officially kick off its road to SummerSlam 2025. As a result, the Stamford-based promotion may plan to give some time off to The Viper following his KOTR loss.
After this, Randy may return before the Biggest Party of the Summer, or could make an appearance directly at MetLife Stadium in August 2025. Taking Orton off TV will buy the company some time to book the Legend Killer's next feud.
#3. The veteran might move to WWE RAW
Randy Orton has been part of SmackDown for a while and has feuded with multiple top stars on the blue brand already. Following his recent defeat, WWE may move him to Monday Night RAW. Switching brands will bring a fresh landscape for the Legend Killer, allowing him to engage in new rivalries and feuds.
Additionally, Orton can challenge the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther soon, as they already have a heated history in WWE.
#2. The Legend Killer might turn heel to cost Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam
Orton was frustrated with his loss in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. This was evident from his reaction after losing the match when he was standing on the entrance ramp. Even when The American Nightmare praised The Viper in the post-match interview, there was no happiness on Orton's face.
Triple H also planted seeds for Randy's heel turn with his actions during the match as he attempted a Punt Kick against his real-life best friend. This raises the chances that The Apex Predator might turn heel and cost Cody Rhodes at the Biggest Party of the Summer.
This direction might lead to a rematch between Orton and Rhodes.
#1. A feud with Nick Aldis ahead of SummerSlam
A feud between Nick Aldis and Randy Orton is something fans have been eager to see. The Viper has hit The National Treasure with an RKO on multiple occasions, but the SmackDown General Manager has only punished him without getting physical.
As SummerSlam is one of the biggest shows of the company, it might be time to pull the trigger on a match between these two veterans. This would also be a great way to book Aldis' in-ring return and a good feud for Orton after losing the King of the Ring Final.
