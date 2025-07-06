Cody Rhodes to miss WWE SummerSlam after ghost of his past puts him out of commission? Exploring why it’s possible

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, and Cody Rhodes is set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring tournament after defeating Randy Orton in the finals at Night of Champions and has now picked Cena as his opponent for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Rhodes and Cena have had a back-and-forth rivalry in the past. Both men main evented WrestleMania this year, where John Cena, with some help from Travis Scott, defeated Rhodes and took the Undisputed WWE Championship from him. SummerSlam will now feature a rematch for the controversial victory Cena scored against The American Nightmare.

However, it’s possible that Cody Rhodes won’t make it to SummerSlam this year. Although his match for the premium live event is confirmed, Rhodes might be attacked by a ghost from his past, The Rock, which could write him off TV for a few weeks and cause him to miss The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Trending

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Ad

Furthermore, Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins could replace him in the SummerSlam match and may eventually dethrone The Cenation Leader by getting some help from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, walking out of MetLife Stadium as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Additionally, the attack by The Final Boss on Cody Rhodes might be the best way to build a feud between the two, possibly leading to a WrestleMania main event next year. This could also open the door for a feud between Rhodes and Rollins at some point.

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for The American Nightmare around SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes recently shared an interesting story about working with Seth Rollins

The American Nightmare and The Visionary have spent quite a bit of time in the squared circle together. However, there was also a time when they worked as producers for a show.

Ad

During a recent edition of What Do You Wanna Talk About? Cody revealed that there was a WWE event where the producers couldn’t make it due to a snowstorm, which led to both Rollins and Rhodes stepping into the role.

"We had a show to do, and remember, no producers. [It was] me and Seth... We were producers, and it was a show that had a commission, so we actually had to do work. It wasn't like, 'Hey, you're good, we know your match, hey, twelve minutes,' none of that. That was all pretty much."

Ad

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have often proved to be brilliant when working with each other over the years, and only time will tell if WWE has plans for them to cross paths again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!