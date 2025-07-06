Cody Rhodes to miss WWE SummerSlam after ghost of his past puts him out of commission? Exploring why it’s possible

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, and Cody Rhodes is set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring tournament after defeating Randy Orton in the finals at Night of Champions and has now picked Cena as his opponent for The Biggest Party of the Summer.
Rhodes and Cena have had a back-and-forth rivalry in the past. Both men main evented WrestleMania this year, where John Cena, with some help from Travis Scott, defeated Rhodes and took the Undisputed WWE Championship from him. SummerSlam will now feature a rematch for the controversial victory Cena scored against The American Nightmare.
However, it’s possible that Cody Rhodes won’t make it to SummerSlam this year. Although his match for the premium live event is confirmed, Rhodes might be attacked by a ghost from his past, The Rock, which could write him off TV for a few weeks and cause him to miss The Biggest Party of the Summer.
Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.
Furthermore, Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins could replace him in the SummerSlam match and may eventually dethrone The Cenation Leader by getting some help from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, walking out of MetLife Stadium as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.
Additionally, the attack by The Final Boss on Cody Rhodes might be the best way to build a feud between the two, possibly leading to a WrestleMania main event next year. This could also open the door for a feud between Rhodes and Rollins at some point.
Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for The American Nightmare around SummerSlam.
Cody Rhodes recently shared an interesting story about working with Seth Rollins
The American Nightmare and The Visionary have spent quite a bit of time in the squared circle together. However, there was also a time when they worked as producers for a show.
During a recent edition of What Do You Wanna Talk About? Cody revealed that there was a WWE event where the producers couldn’t make it due to a snowstorm, which led to both Rollins and Rhodes stepping into the role.
"We had a show to do, and remember, no producers. [It was] me and Seth... We were producers, and it was a show that had a commission, so we actually had to do work. It wasn't like, 'Hey, you're good, we know your match, hey, twelve minutes,' none of that. That was all pretty much."
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have often proved to be brilliant when working with each other over the years, and only time will tell if WWE has plans for them to cross paths again.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!