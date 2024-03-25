Cody Rhodes' mom once wanted to fight a current WWE champion backstage after what he did to her son in the ring

Cody Rhodes once recalled a story about his mother, who wanted to fight current Intercontinental Champion Gunther backstage after the end of the 2023 Royal Rumble.

During the men's Royal Rumble match, The American Nightmare returned to in-ring action after he was sidelined for months due to injury. Gunther and Rhodes were the last two remaining stars at the Royal Rumble match. Both men had a hard-hitting battle before the latter eliminated Gunther and won the match.

It appears that Rhodes' mother, Michelle Rubio, was upset with The Ring General's chops to her son's chest. During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Rhodes shared his mom's reaction during his fight with The Imperium Leader.

"My Mom, I was watching her face. [During the match, did you see her?] I saw her, and she just was [shocked] because she looked at him when he was backstage like she wanted to fight him. Because every chop [he put that pec to work] God," Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes eventually stood tall and won the Royal Rumble match and went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Fast forward to today, Rhodes has won the Royal Rumble for a second year in a row and is now preparing to battle The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns says Cody Rhodes cost him the opportunity to face The Rock at WrestleMania 40

The battle between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes continues to intensify as we are getting closer to WrestleMania 40. The two megastars faced off on the March 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which also involved The Bloodline, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso.

Amid the current feud between The Rock and Cody Rhodes, The Tribal Chief recently called out The American Nightmare for costing him the opportunity to face The Great One at this year's WrestleMania.

"For me, that was the end game. Let me just make the final statement, put the stamp of approval, seal the deal. I beat The Rock, ain’t nobody ever questioning what I’ve done here and Cody took that from me. We’re such a close family and we handle things the right way…he took that from me. He took that storybook ending," Roman Reigns said on The Pat McAfee Show. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Reigns and The Rock will team up to battle Rollins and Rhodes at WrestleMania Night 1 in a tag team match, whose outcome will determine the stipulation for the Rhodes vs. Reigns WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2.