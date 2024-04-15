Cody Rhodes needs to be confronted by top faction on WWE RAW to ensure his title reign doesn't start off too boring

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will emanate from Montreal, Quebec, and Cody Rhodes will make his presence felt on the show. The American Nightmare needs to be interrupted during his segment on the show, with a top faction confronting him in the ring.

Cody Rhodes appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania to deliver a simple promo, which many fans felt was a monotonous start to his championship reign. Therefore, he must not have another segment uninterrupted because of the target on his back.

Things need to get spicy tonight with The Judgment Day interrupting the 38-year-old and confronting him on the show. It will pave the way for several things that could embellish tonight's episode of RAW and accentuate both Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes' championship reigns.

To keep The Judgment Day's momentum intact

The Judgment Day is currently one of the hottest factions in all of WWE. Hence, they need to confront Cody Rhodes and interrupt his moment, delivering a bold statement that they still run Monday Night RAW.

Not only will this put them in the spotlight, but confronting the brand-new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will also accentuate their dominance, keeping their momentum intact after 'Mania.

Moreover, it will give rise to a much more compelling segment on RAW compared to Rhodes delivering a straightforward promo and leaving the ring like last week. Hence, The Judgment Day must spoil The American Nightmare's party tonight by hijacking his segment.

To make Damian Priest look like a credible champion

Although Damian Priest is currently the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, he has much to prove to solidify his title reign. Therefore, he, along with The Judgment Day, must confront Cody Rhodes tonight on Monday Night RAW, giving rise to a spectacular angle.

Priest confronting the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and standing toe-to-toe with Rhodes will make him look equally strong and bolster his World Heavyweight Championship reign. Moreover, it will elevate The Punisher and portray him as a dominant champion on RAW.

Both world champions standing in the same ring, holding their titles high, will be a sight to behold and it will plant the seeds for a potential match between them in the near future.

To set up an impromptu match for Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest and The Judgment Day must confront Cody Rhodes on RAW and launch an assault on the 38-year-old. As a result, Jey Uso could come to Rhodes' rescue and take on Priest's faction.

This will help WWE set up an impromptu tag match on RAW with Cody and Jey taking on two members of The Judgment Day. Not only will this give fans an exciting bout to look forward to, but it will also provide momentum for all superstars ahead of WWE Backlash.

Moreover, it will help WWE ignite the rivalry between Damian Priest and Jey Uso as the two will battle each other, possibly at WWE's upcoming premium live event. Hence, the abovementioned angle will allow their storyline to take an interesting turn on Monday Night RAW.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Would you love to see Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes standing toe-to-toe in the ring? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion