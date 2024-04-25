Cody Rhodes needs to feud with AEW legend before losing the Undisputed WWE Title 

Cody Rhodes currently holds the Undisputed WWE Title and is set to defend it against AJ Styles at Backlash France. The American Nightmare's title reign will likely continue for the foreseeable future, with him retaining the championship at Backlash 2024.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss why Cody Rhodes should engage in a feud with his brother and AEW legend Dustin Rhodes, before eventually dropping his Undisputed WWE Title.

For those who may not know, Dustin Rhodes's current deal with the All Elite Wrestling promotion is set to expire this year. In addition, there have been no updates regarding a contract extension with the company.

A brother vs brother feud

One of the highlights of Cody Rhodes' tenure in AEW was his match against his brother, Dustin Rhodes, at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. This match received a tremendous reaction from fans, showcasing the emotional depth and intensity of their rivalry.

If the Stamford-based promotion replicates this blood feud in their company, it will undoubtedly inject more intrigue into Cody's Undisputed Title reign.

The success of The Bloodline storyline is testament to the WWE Universe's interest in family conflicts. Therefore, a blood feud during Cody's Undisputed Title reign has the potential to become another significant family narrative, akin to the Samoan Saga.

The company can even develop a storyline for Dustin, where he pursues his own story arc aimed at winning a World Title to honor his father and establish his legacy.

A final run for Dustin Rhodes

If Cody Rhodes feuds with Dustin for the Undisputed WWE Title, it could mark the latter's final run and serve as the perfect way to conclude his legacy in WWE on a high note. The current AEW star portrayed the Goldust gimmick during his WWE tenure. However, this time, he also has the opportunity to incorporate 'The Natural' gimmick, which he currently portrays in Tony Khan's company.

Furthermore, this scenario opens the door for WWE to revive the famous WCW Starrcade Premium Live Event for the anticipated brother vs. brother showdown.

Retirement at the hands of Cody Rhodes

An Undisputed Title feud between the Rhodes brothers also presents Dustin an opportunity to retire at the hands of his brother. To raise the stakes of this already intriguing bout, the Stamford-based promotion could make Dustin vs. Cody a career vs. title match. The match would conclude with The American Nightmare retaining his championship and ending the career of his brother.

This would not only be a torch-passing moment for the brothers, but also a fitting way for Dustin Rhodes to retire from the squared circle.

