Cody Rhodes needs to listen to top WWE star who wants him to recruit six-seven wrestlers to fight The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes needs to pay heed to a top WWE Superstar's advice ASAP.

WrestleMania XL is looming closer and The Rock has challenged Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match against The Bloodline. Rhodes is also set to take on Roman Reigns in the main event of 'Mania.

While speaking with Jackie Redmond, WWE Superstar Jey Uso revealed that he is ready to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. Jey then said that The Bloodline is incredibly powerful and Cody needs more people to stand a chance against the villainous faction.

"I just be like, 'Look at these fools,' like I'm so glad I'm not in that no more. But like man, Cody bro, if you need help man, I got you bro. Call me. If anybody know how they get down, it's me. But I'm telling you bro, we need more soldiers. We need more soldiers if we going to go get some Bloodline, I'm telling you bro, this is what they do all the time. We need about six-seven more. Okay?" Jey Uso said.

Cody needs to listen to Jey Uso and work on forming a group of stars who would have his back when the time comes. The Bloodline cost Cody the biggest match of his career at last year's WrestleMania. More importantly, The Bloodline now has added The Rock to it's fold, and that alone poses a huge threat to The American Nightmare. He needs all the backup that he can get this time around, and can't afford to lose again because of The Bloodline's interference. Many people on the roster aren't fond of The Bloodline in the least and would happily agree to help Cody.

Cody Rhodes already has Seth Rollins by his side

Seth Rollins has made it clear that he will be on Cody's side against The Bloodline. Now that Jey Uso has offered to help him as well, he needs just a couple more top names who can support him.

Although The Rock has made it clear that The Bloodline won't interfere in the main event if Cody and Rollins defeat him and Roman Reigns on Night 1, the veteran can't be trusted. When it's finally time for the WrestleMania XL main event, Cody would need all the backup that he can get to make sure that The Rock, Solo Sikoa, or Jimmy Uso don't jeopardize his chances of finishing his story.

Should Cody Rhodes listen to Jey Uso? Let us know in the comments section.

