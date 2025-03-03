Cody Rhodes' new 'Shield' to appear, Roman Reigns to attack 2 stars? 4 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown after Elimination Chamber

This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown could be very eventful. After how things unfolded at Elimination Chamber, fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes of both weekly shows.

Ad

The company will kick off its build toward WrestleMania 41 tonight, and the creative team may officially book a few matches for The Show of Shows this week. Moreover, there could be several surprises in store for fans this week as well.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown this week:

#4. Rhea Ripley could retain her title on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley will put the Women's World Title on the line against IYO SKY in a singles contest tonight on WWE RAW. This match is expected to be huge. Fans should expect both the stars to give it their all to produce an instant classic.

Ad

Trending

However, Rhea Ripley dropping her title tonight seems unlikely. The creative team could have her retain her gold after a hard-fought battle against the Genius of The Sky.

#3. CM Punk could brawl with Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

Ad

As fans saw, CM Punk eliminated Seth Rollins from the Elimination Chamber match. However, an irate Rollins delivered a devastating Stomp to cost Punk a potential win.

Given how things unfolded, the Best in the World could target The Visionary on tonight's WWE RAW. Punk could attack Rollins, leading to a massive brawl. However, this could lead to the return of Roman Reigns. More on this in the next point.

#2. Roman Reigns could return

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus since Royal Rumble. The OTC was eliminated by CM Punk from the Rumble before being decimated by Seth Rollins.

Ad

Given that, he has a score to settle with both the Best in the World and The Visionary. With both Punk and Rollins scheduled to appear tonight, Roman Reigns could return to exact revenge on both the stars.

If a potential brawl breaks out between Punk and Seth, Roman Reigns could return to take advantage of the situation and take out both the stars tonight.

#1. Roman Reigns could be Cody Rhodes' 'Shield'

Ad

As fans saw, John Cena turned heel and joined forces with The Rock before attacking The American Nightmare. Given how things unfolded, Rhodes could appear on SmackDown to address the WWE Universe.

However, this may turn into something more as Roman Reigns could appear on the show to join forces with Cody. The Rock's recent abuse of his powers may not go down well with the OTC who could help him even the odds against The Cenation Leader and The Final Boss, much like Rhodes helped Reigns against The New Bloodline.

Roman could be Cody's 'Shield', protecting him against the two legends of the company, leading to a massive tag match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.