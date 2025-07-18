Cody Rhodes to be officially removed from SummerSlam 2025; Jimmy Uso betrayed? 5 shocking booking decisions that might take place on WWE SmackDown

With three more episodes of SmackDown ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025, time is running out for a build towards the show. The two-night event will be the first of its kind to follow the two-night pattern of WrestleMania. With a lot on the line, WWE will be looking to make this the most memorable SummerSlam ever with some big and shocking decisions.Here are five shocking booking decisions that could take place on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.#5 John Cena attacks Cody Rhodes this week on WWE SmackDownOne of the first matches confirmed for SummerSlam was John Cena vs Cody Rhodes. After The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring tournament, he earned a shot at Cena’s Undisputed WWE Championship. While fans are excited for this match, the promotion could pull a fast one. Much like how The Rock attacked and left Rhodes a bloody mess ahead of WrestleMania 40, Cena could do the same.This would not only be to send him a message, but to remove him from SummerSlam entirely. However, Rhodes would try to persevere and walk into the PLE injured, only to fail to win the title from Cena. Not only would this allow Cena to retain, but it could also help Rhodes showcase a more heelish side as he pursues the gold later in the year.#4 Jimmy Uso betrayed by Jacob FatuOne of the most anticipated matches that took place at Saturday Night’s Main Event was for the WWE United States Championship.While everyone thought it would be Jacob Fatu challenging for the title, it was actually Jimmy Uso. There was never any explanation given as to why or how Uso earned this title match ahead of the show.This simple match and result may have caused a rift between Fatu and Uso. Even though Uso lost and The Samoan Werewolf came out to save him from The MFT, there could be tension between the two stars. Fatu could turn on Uso due to him getting a match before him. This could add a whole new, intriguing level of storytelling to the feud.#3 Tama Tonga returnsOne of the most surprising returns at Night of Champions was Tonga Loa. The star was injured at Survivor Series 2024 but came back to ensure Solo Sikoa won the WWE United States Championship. But, where is Tama Tonga? Fans believe he could return, but not to side with Sikoa. Instead, he will be on Fatu’s side. Since the addition of Talla Tonga to The MFT, Sikoa claimed the group was complete, and it seems they don’t need another member for now.Joining Fatu would pit Tama against his own brother, creating an interesting dynamic to watch. The Bloodline has done well with sibling feuds, such as the conflict between Jey and Jimmy. Now, the promotion could let two other siblings take the spotlight to drive up the hype for the faction.#2 Jade Cargill taken out by Trish StratusJade Cargill punched her ticket to SummerSlam after her win at Night of Champions. The current Queen of the Ring winner earned her shot at the WWE Women’s Championship. The current champion, Tiffany Stratton, recently defended her title at Evolution 2 against Trish Stratus.However, Stratus lost and could be looking for a rematch. To increase the stakes at SummerSlam, the promotion could pit Stratus against Cargill, leading to a triple threat at the Biggest Party of the Summer for the title.#1 The Street Profits ruin the funOn the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade, Rey Fenix, and DIY will face off in a No. #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way match. The winner of the clash will face The Wyatt Sicks for the Tag Team titles. However, the Street Profits, who lost the title to The Wyatts, want a rematch.This could be their chance to screw the bout up for all the other teams, leading to another rematch between all the teams or a tournament to see who faces The Wyatts at SummerSlam for the titles.