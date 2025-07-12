The go-home show edition of WWE SmackDown before Saturday Night’s Main Event 40 and Evolution 2025 was spectacular and featured multiple big moments, including the WWE Tag Team Championship changing hands. The Wyatt Sicks defeated The Street Profits to capture the title.

Ad

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy (representing The Wyatt Sicks) faced Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a title rematch. The bout was a back-and-forth affair, and all four stars were evenly matched inside the ring. However, Lumis and Gacy found a perfect opening to execute their game plan towards the end.

The Tortured Artist ducked Ford’s frogsplash, tagged Gacy in, and the duo connected their tag team finisher on The Street Profits member to capture the gold.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

In this listicle, we will look at three directions for The Wyatt Sicks as WWE Tag Team Champions on the blue brand.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks could begin a winning streak

Since their return on Friday Night SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks have been targeting the entire tag team division of the blue brand. With their title victory, a part of their plan to take over the division has been accomplished. The heel faction could now embark on a massive winning streak as Tag Team Champions.

Ad

A potential series of wins would establish Uncle Howdy’s faction as a legitimate main event-level act. It could even open the door for Howdy to challenge for a singles championship.

#2. The fearsome stable could chase more WWE gold

Following The Wyatt Sicks' WWE Tag Team Championship victory on Friday Night SmackDown, the stable could move on to capture more gold. A member of the faction could go after the United States Championship.

Ad

Taking advantage of the feud between Solo Sikoa’s MFT and Jacob Fatu, The Wyatt Sicks could add another title to the group in the form of the United States Championship. Erick Rowan could beat Sikoa for the gold before SummerSlam.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks could challenge The Judgment Day to a Winner Takes All bout

After taking down SmackDown’s tag team division in the coming weeks, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks could challenge The Judgment Day to a Winner Takes All bout at SummerSlam. For those unaware, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh currently hold the World Tag Team Title.

The Judgment Day vs. The Wyatt Sicks is a much-anticipated feud. Some reports even indicated that the creative team was working to book a rivalry between the heel factions for WrestleMania 41, but it didn’t come to fruition. SummerSlam 2025 could be the perfect spot for a showdown between the two groups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE