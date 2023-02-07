Cody Rhodes has pinned Roman Reigns for a title before: When and how did it happen?

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, this won't be the first time both superstars have faced each other for a championship.

Cody Rhodes has already pinned Roman Reigns on the October 14, 2013, episode of WWE RAW for the Tag Team Championship. The match took place after Rhodes and Goldust were 'reinstated' by the company as part of their feud with The Authority. The real-life brothers were able to get the win after an assist from Big Show, who was also feuding with Triple H at the time.

Goldust and Rhodes lost their tag team titles to The New Age Outlaws at the Royal Rumble 2014. That same year, Stardust was born. After two years with the eccentric character, Cody left WWE and began his notable independent and AEW run.

The American Nightmare then returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, Roman has had a dominant run as the leader of The Bloodline ever since his return to action in 2020. He has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for more than 800 days.

Cody Rhodes' feud with Roman Reigns made personal at the recent WWE RAW episode

The American Nightmare has always cited his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, as one of his major inspirations. On the latest episode of the Monday show, Dusty Rhodes was used in hopes of rattling Cody.

Rhodes and Paul Heyman met on the February 6, 2023, episode of RAW. During the emotional segment, which saw both men in tears, they spoke about their history with each other and remembered Dusty Rhodes. However, the genuine moment didn't last long.

The Special Counsel recalled Dusty's role in the WWE Performance Center, where he helped a number of current superstars today. One of the students the Hall of Famer has helped in the past was Roman Reigns himself.

The segment further intensified when Paul shared that Cody Rhodes was never a student of his own father. The former also claimed that during his last conversation with the late legend, Cody was his favorite son, but Reigns was the son he always wanted.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Sami Zayn at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event on February 18. However, it looks like he should remain vigilant about the winner of this year's Men's Royal Rumble winner.

Poll : 0 votes