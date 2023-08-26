Cody Rhodes played a big part in Bray Wyatt's WWE career: How were they connected?

Cody Rhodes paid tribute to Bray Wyatt in passing on WWE SmackDown this week. The American Nightmare appeared on the blue brand for a segment dedicated to honoring the legacy of Terry Funk. Fans might not know, but Rhodes and Wyatt have a history together.

After spending some time in FCW, the real-life Windham Rotunda joined NXT Season 2 as Husky Harris, with Cody Rhodes as his WWE Pro (mentor). The two also teamed up against MVP and his rookie, Percy Watson, on the June 8, 2010, episode of NXT.

Harris followed in Rhodes’ footsteps by attacking announcer Matt Striker on the June 22, 2010, episode, turning heel. After narrowly avoiding elimination for weeks, Harris was finally eliminated on the August 17, 2010, episode of NXT.

The elimination led to him and Cody Rhodes ganging up on eventual NXT Season 2 winner Kaval (better known as Low-Ki). He reappeared during the season finale of NXT alongside other eliminated rookies to attack Kaval again.

The future Bray Wyatt would enter into a feud with Percy Watson in NXT in September 2010, with their brawl forcing the referee to count them both out. The feud culminated in a lumberjack match that saw Harris emerge as the winner.

Cody Rhodes commented after Bray Wyatt’s untimely passing

The pro wrestling world was shocked to learn of Bray Wyatt’s death on Thursday, August 24. The former WWE Champion’s tragic demise led to an outpouring of messages and prayers on social media. Cody Rhodes also posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare was announced for Payback 2023 during SmackDown. Rhodes will be the special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect next Saturday. Fans can check out the updated match card for the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event here.

Payback 2023 takes place live next Saturday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?