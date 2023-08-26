Updated match card for Payback 2023 following SmackDown (August 25): Cody Rhodes added to event; major championship on the line and more

Payback 2023 is barely a week away, and WWE has been setting up a mega event. Despite the sorrow that has engulfed the wrestling world due to the recent passing of Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, some major announcements were made for the September 2 show. WWE’s upcoming premium live event will now have a major championship on the line. Cody Rhodes will also be on the show.

WWE announced during SmackDown tonight that Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Austin Theory. The Hall of Famer took on Grayson Waller in a non-title match this week. Rey also paid a subtle tribute to Bray Wyatt during the match.

Expand Tweet

Theory tried to cost Rey his match but was taken out by the Hall of Famer’s protégé, Santos Escobar. It is worth noting that Theory defeated LA Knight to earn a shot at the United States Championship last Friday on SmackDown.

Next, Cody Rhodes is also a part of the updated match card for Payback 2023. The American Nightmare will be a special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect next Saturday.

Finally, LA Knight versus The Miz was also confirmed for Payback during SmackDown. The Megastar mocked the A-lister during his Bray Wyatt tribute promo before the main event tonight. Knight defeated Finn Balor with the BFT in the main event.

Below is the updated match card for Payback 2023 as of Friday, August 25.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Singles match for the Women’s World Championship

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory – Singles match for the United States Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus – Steel Cage match

LA Knight vs. The Miz – Singles match

Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Cody Rhodes

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso could be added to the updated match card for Payback 2023

WWE removed Jimmy Uso’s segment from SmackDown this week because they had to put together the Bray Wyatt tribute show. Jimmy will return to the blue brand next Friday to resume his feud with brother Jey.

Expand Tweet

WWE might make the Uso versus Uso match official for Payback next week on SmackDown. The company is expected to give fans the updated match card for Payback 2023 during RAW next Monday as well.

Payback 2023 takes place live at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 2, 2023.

How would you rate the current line-up for Payback? Let us know in the comments section below!

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?