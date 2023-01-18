Cody Rhodes: Potential feud for the American Nightmare on his return?

There have been talks about Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble return ever since the extent of his injury came to light. The American Nightmare is a fan favorite to win the multi-man bout and earn a chance to fulfil his late father’s wish.

However, Cody Rhodes has a target on his back. He has been marked for a potential feud since December last year, when rumors of his return gained precedence. Scarlett, Karrion Kross’ valet, gave Rhodes a “thumbs down” while playing a game on Instagram, to which her husband gave a cryptic response.

“Hmmm... You'll see eventually," said Kross.

Besides being cautious of Seth Rollins, Rhodes may have a bridge to cross if he plans on meeting Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The TollMan is currently involved with Rey Mysterio, but that doesn’t negate his threat to Cody Rhodes’ journey. Having returned to WWE in August 2022, he straightaway had his sights on the world titles.

Cody Rhodes and Karrion Kross could battle for a WWE Title contender opportunity in the future. In a potential scenario, Rhodes may even go on to win the Men's Rumble match and agree to put his contender spot on the line against Kross, boosting his credibility as a result.

Whether or not Cody wins the Royal Rumble, the foundation for his feud with Kross has already been set. It remains to be seen when or how WWE capitalizes on it.

Cody Rhodes gave his honest opinions on fighting Roman Reigns in the future

The American Nightmare never had the chance to meet Roman Reigns inside the ring. Cody left WWE when Roman Reigns was in the development phase of being the company’s next poster boy.

Roman Reigns is on Rhodes’ hit list. Fighting The Tribal Chief for the WWE Title was one of the motivational factors for his return, as disclosed by the superstar himself in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Roman Reigns and I, we haven’t had any interactions yet. We haven’t crossed paths in the ring. I’ve seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close. So this isn’t the easiest path I’ve chosen. But I know I can do this.” (H/T ClutchPoints)

Since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has feuded with Seth Rollins and won on all three occasions. He will meet more prolific superstars once he makes his grand comeback on January 28 at Royal Rumble 2023.

