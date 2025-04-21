Cody Rhodes to quit WWE after losing to John Cena at WrestleMania for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes' iconic Undisputed WWE Championship reign concluded at 378 days. John Cena has now become a record-breaking 17-time WWE World Champion, cementing his legacy as an all-time great. Meanwhile, losing at 'Mania was a major setback for The American Nightmare, and he could shockingly leave the Stamford-based promotion following the event.
On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, while discussing his WrestleMania match, Cody Rhodes might announce his WWE exit as part of a storyline. Rhodes might reveal that the loss against John Cena had shattered his confidence. The American Nightmare might be upset about disappointing fans and his mentor, Randy Orton.
A potential hiatus could allow Cody Rhodes to rest after a lengthy reign as champion. It could also lay the groundwork for a massive feud. The American Nightmare's exit from the company could infuriate Orton, and The Viper could confront John Cena for his antics.
There have been rumors that the legends could rekindle their iconic feud in 2025. The Apex Predator will likely play an important role at Backlash, as the event will take place in his hometown. He could face The Cenation Leader for the gold on the show in a massive showdown.
Triple H has confirmed that John Cena will be part of Backlash. Hence, Cena making his first title defense against Orton would be a massive box-office attraction and could attract new and longtime viewers.
That said, the angle mentioned above is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed. The upcoming edition of RAW will reveal what’s next for Rhodes and Cena.
John Cena sends a warning to the WWE Universe ahead of RAW after WrestleMania 41
The Cenation Leader attended the post-WrestleMania press conference immediately after beating Cody Rhodes and becoming a 17-time World Champion.
While in character, Cena dodged almost every question from media outlets, calling them clickbait. Before leaving, the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion asked fans to tune in to RAW to see how he would ruin pro wrestling.
“Tune into RAW [tomorrow] to see how I ruin wrestling,” Cena said.
It will be interesting to see how John Cena will "ruin" pro wrestling in the coming weeks. Will he face a ghost from the past, Randy Orton, in 2025? Only time will tell.
