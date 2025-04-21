  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes to quit WWE after losing to John Cena at WrestleMania for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes to quit WWE after losing to John Cena at WrestleMania for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Apr 21, 2025 05:15 GMT
John Cena become 17-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41! (Credits: WWE.Com &amp; WWE India X)
John Cena became a 17-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 41 (Image credits: wwe.com & WWE India on X)

Cody Rhodes' iconic Undisputed WWE Championship reign concluded at 378 days. John Cena has now become a record-breaking 17-time WWE World Champion, cementing his legacy as an all-time great. Meanwhile, losing at 'Mania was a major setback for The American Nightmare, and he could shockingly leave the Stamford-based promotion following the event.

Ad

On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, while discussing his WrestleMania match, Cody Rhodes might announce his WWE exit as part of a storyline. Rhodes might reveal that the loss against John Cena had shattered his confidence. The American Nightmare might be upset about disappointing fans and his mentor, Randy Orton.

A potential hiatus could allow Cody Rhodes to rest after a lengthy reign as champion. It could also lay the groundwork for a massive feud. The American Nightmare's exit from the company could infuriate Orton, and The Viper could confront John Cena for his antics.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There have been rumors that the legends could rekindle their iconic feud in 2025. The Apex Predator will likely play an important role at Backlash, as the event will take place in his hometown. He could face The Cenation Leader for the gold on the show in a massive showdown.

Ad

Triple H has confirmed that John Cena will be part of Backlash. Hence, Cena making his first title defense against Orton would be a massive box-office attraction and could attract new and longtime viewers.

That said, the angle mentioned above is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed. The upcoming edition of RAW will reveal what’s next for Rhodes and Cena.

John Cena sends a warning to the WWE Universe ahead of RAW after WrestleMania 41

The Cenation Leader attended the post-WrestleMania press conference immediately after beating Cody Rhodes and becoming a 17-time World Champion.

Ad

While in character, Cena dodged almost every question from media outlets, calling them clickbait. Before leaving, the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion asked fans to tune in to RAW to see how he would ruin pro wrestling.

“Tune into RAW [tomorrow] to see how I ruin wrestling,” Cena said.

It will be interesting to see how John Cena will "ruin" pro wrestling in the coming weeks. Will he face a ghost from the past, Randy Orton, in 2025? Only time will tell.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications