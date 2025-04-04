Cody Rhodes’ real-life friend might betray him to join John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes will face his greatest challenger yet, John Cena, in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41. While The Rock will likely appear to ensure his loss, the real threat could be someone else.

John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. He will potentially bring his most brutal version when he goes one-on-one against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, he might not only have The Rock by his side but also a real-life friend of The American Nightmare.

It is none other than Randy Orton, who also has a lot of history with the Leader of Cenation. Let us see why he could unleash one of the biggest heel turns in the history of the industry.

Cody Rhodes didn't give Randy Orton what he deserved

One of the most intriguing rivalries from Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship reign was with Kevin Owens, who was one of his most loyal allies over the years against The Bloodline.

Their feud originally began when Cody decided to give Kevin a shot at his title to thank him for the help over the years, stating he had earned it. That later led to a heel turn from The Prizefighter, who also attacked Randy Orton last November.

One key thing to note is that The American Nightmare gave Kevin Owens a title opportunity, considering his loyalty. Still, he didn't do the same with The Apex Predator, who also had his own battles with The Bloodline and helped Cody during his battle with the stable post-WrestleMania XL. This will be a fair reason for the WWE legend to be upset and listen to the Voices in his head.

The 15th World Title

Randy Orton is undoubtedly among the greatest to do it, having headlined several editions of WrestleMania and being a 14-time World Champion in WWE. While he has kept proving himself consistently over the decades, it has been a while since he has been the absolute face of the company.

After a long hiatus lasting over a year, The Viper returned to Titanland at Survivor Series 2023. While he has since been a contender for the world title on several occasions, he notably lost to Gunther at Bash in Berlin and Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023, thus unable to win the gold.

All this frustration could pile up and finally mark the return of a vicious Randy Orton, who will go to the extreme limits for glory, even if it means selling his soul to The Rock and joining forces with the corrupt John Cena, leading to him betraying Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41.

John Cena's Instagram post might have hinted at a WWE WrestleMania 41 alliance

On April 1, 2025, John Cena randomly posted an image of Randy Orton, which fans thought was just to acknowledge him on his birthday. However, it could be far deeper than that.

The 16-time World Champion is known for trolling and having fun on Instagram. However, his recent post could seemingly hint at a potential alliance with The Apex Predator.

It should be noted that we are in an age where wrestlers tend to ensure kayfabe is maintained outside of the ring. Considering he is one of the greatest minds in professional history, John Cena might have just faked to break his current heel character on social media while actually hinting at an upcoming alliance.

Fans could certainly witness one of the greatest betrayals in WWE history if Randy Orton backstabs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

