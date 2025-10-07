Cody Rhodes' real-life mentor to cost him the match against Seth Rollins? Exploring WWE Crown Jewel possibility

Cody Rhodes will be in action at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. He will be in action against Seth Rollins with the WWE Crown Jewel Championship on the line.Rhodes regained the Undisputed WWE Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event by dethroning John Cena. He successfully retained the title against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza, setting up a match against Rollins in the process. The Visionary became the new World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne man who has also gotten involved in Rhodes' feud with Rollins and has had his equal share of issues with The Vision is Randy Orton. The American Nightmare's real-life mentor teamed up with him on SmackDown in a losing effort against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Over the past year, Orton has teased challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship. A large portion of fans have also called for The Viper's heel turn, demanding that he turn heel by betraying Rhodes.At Crown Jewel, Orton's heel turn could finally be in motion if he decided to get involved in the Rhodes-Rollins match and if he accidentally cost The American Nightmare the match.Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's segment on SmackDownVince Russo criticized the segment between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton from WWE SmackDown, where Paul Heyman suggested that Orton was an unreliable partner.Speaking on BroDown, Russo stated that the angle was quite repetitive. He said:&quot;How many times are we gonna play the card, you're boy, Paul Heyman, 'Can we really trust Orton?' How many times are we gonna play that card? How many times are you gonna have Big Purse go down there and try to buy the services of Ram Head?&quot;Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have crossed paths on multiple occasions in the past, with The American Nightmare winning the majority of the matches.