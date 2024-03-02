Cody Rhodes to recreate iconic AEW entrance at WWE WrestleMania 40? Popular personalities share massive teaser

Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has been experiencing unparalleled popularity. A glimpse of the same can be seen in the fact that Rhodes managed to turn The Rock into a heel. It seems like everything The American Nightmare does is turning out to be iconic.

While that is great news for Cody Rhodes' fans, at WrestleMania 40, Rhodes could do another iconic thing. At the grandest stage in wrestling, Rhodes could recreate one of his best entrances from AEW. The entrance in question is the one he made at AEW Revolution three years ago.

At the time, Cody Rhodes walked out to the ring with Downstait performing his iconic theme song, Kingdom. For those unaware, Downstait is the band that made The American Nightmare's theme song. Since its release, Kingdom has become one of the most popular professional wrestling songs of all time.

Expand Tweet

The reason why Downstait could perform at WrestleMania can be attributed to them teasing a major announcement ahead of WrestleMania 40. Given WWE has invested so much in Cody Rhodes, it would only make sense for the Stamford-based promotion to allow him to have one of the biggest entrances at perhaps the biggest crowning moment of his career.

Wrestling veteran recently said he won't mind seeing RAW Superstar betray Cody Rhodes

When Roman Reigns faces Cody Rhodes, he will have The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline in his corner. While many believed Rhodes would be left alone and would have no one on his side, Seth Rollins has stepped up to the occasion and assured his support to The American Nightmare.

However, despite that, many believe The Visionary will betray Rhodes. While the majority wouldn't want to see a scenario like that take place, one man who does not mind it happening is Bully Ray. Recently, the WWE legend mentioned he likes the idea of Rollins betraying Rhodes.

"I like the idea of Seth sc***ing Cody over because it extends Cody’s story. If they decided to have Seth Rollins sc**w over Cody, I wouldn’t have a problem with it because it would make sense. Once the story’s over, the story’s over. Now, we’re relying on Cody to carry the company for however long."

If Seth Rollins does betray Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40, he might end up as the biggest heel in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks on RAW and SmackDown.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE