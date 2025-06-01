Cody Rhodes to be replaced by top WWE star as Jey Uso's new partner at Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility

At WWE Money in the Bank 2025, Cody Rhodes is set to take on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team bout. In this showdown, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be on Rhodes' side as his tag team partner.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, a heated altercation took place between the two teams. Before Money in the Bank, there is a possibility that Rhodes might be replaced by Jimmy Uso as The Yeet Master's tag team partner. Cena and Paul are heels who are known for using cheap tactics to gain an advantage over their opponents. Hence, they can devise a plan to remove Rhodes from the equation.

The American Nightmare is one of the top babyfaces of WWE right now. He has overpowered John Cena and The Maverick many times in the past. Therefore, the villainous duo may decide to take out the former Undisputed WWE Champion backstage at Money in the Bank. This can be done to incapacitate the 39-year-old star so that he cannot compete alongside Jey Uso in the tag team match.

If the abovementioned situation arises, Jimmy Uso could step up and help his twin take on The Franchise Player and Paul. This will mark the reunion of The Usos for the first time in months. The potential booking decision will also allow WWE to keep Rhodes and Cena away from each other before their imminent WrestleMania 41 rematch.

While this is mere speculation right now, the proposed booking idea may capture fans' attention.

Cody Rhodes hinted at a surprising WWE twist

The American Nightmare made his presence felt on this week's SmackDown, where he cut a promo. Rhodes even hinted at a massive twist and made a major revelation regarding The Rock's offer to him.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion said while he rejected The Final Boss' proposal heading into 'Mania, the offer was still valid. This implies that Rhodes still has the chance to accept it and potentially sell his "soul."

In the future, Rhodes could accept The Rock's offer and turn heel in the company to shock fans. However, nothing is confirmed.

