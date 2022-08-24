Cody Rhodes had a 4-word response to being called the best 'professional wrestler' in the world

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes replied to a fan who claimed that the former AEW TNT Champion is the best professional wrestler in the world.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE after six years at WrestleMania 38 and faced the Visionary Seth Rollins in a match. The two superstars went on to face each other a couple more times. Unfortunately, before their third encounter at Hell in a Cell, Rhodes tore his pectoral muscles during a workout session.

The former Intercontinental Champion refused to pull out of the match and went on to put on a 5-star classic with Rollins. Rhodes underwent surgery and is currently in rehab and is awaiting his return.

One pro-wrestling fan took to Twitter to share his opinion on Cody Rhodes. The fan claimed that the American Nightmare is the best professional wrestler in the world. Rhodes replied to the tweet with just four words:

"Let’s do the work," Rhodes tweeted.

Fans react to Cody Rhodes' tweet

Fans replied to Cody agreeing with Emerson Blake. One fan also referenced his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins.

Fans wished Rhodes a speedy recovery and wanted him to return soon.

Few fans predicted the future matches that the former Intercontinental Champion could have when he eventually returns to WWE.

Fans also shred their excitement to see Rhodes working with Triple H.

Twilight Dreamer @Wild_Rose_II @CodyRhodes Looking forward to you working with Triple H at the helm, I think you can create some real magic together. @CodyRhodes Looking forward to you working with Triple H at the helm, I think you can create some real magic together.

Max @darknessking55 @CodyRhodes You have to come back in this amazing time in WWE ASAP @CodyRhodes You have to come back in this amazing time in WWE ASAP

Fans also shared their hopes of seeing Cody at WWE Clash at the Castle.

WWE has mentioned that Rhodes will be out of action for nine months. That means Rhodes won't be able to return before WrestleMania 39. But looking back at history, WWE Superstars have returned a lot sooner than expected.

John Cena is a prime example of that. Going by that, the former Intercontinental Champion could potentially return a lot sooner, maybe just in time for the Royal Rumble.

When do you think The American Nightmare will make his WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

