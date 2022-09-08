Cody Rhodes tells member of the WWE Universe that his "best is yet to come" 

Top WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently responded to a fan on social media after a fan thanked him for refueling his passion for wrestling.

Whether it is in AEW or WWE, The American Nightmare has been one of the most popular stars in all of professional wrestling over the past few years. Rhodes shocked the wrestling world earlier this year when he left All Elite Wrestling and decided to make his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania in front of a raucous crowd inside AT&T Stadium. He has received a huge push, defeating Seth Rollins on three occasions since his return.

Earlier today, a supporter of Rhodes' thanked him for his recent work as it helped reignite their love for professional wrestling. The WWE star would then go on to reply to the fan stating that his best moments may still be down the line.

"Thank you, welcome back - hopefully the best is yet to come." [H/T Twitter]

Rhodes has been out of action since June 2022 after he suffered a horrific injury which saw him tear his pectoral muscle ahead of his huge Hell in A Cell match against Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes talks possible Royal Rumble return

With reports suggesting that The Grandson of a Plumber may be out for 6-9 months, many fans are prediciting him to return to WWE's first big show of 2023, The Royal Rumble.

Speaking at Comic Con 2022, Cody Rhodes was asked if he might return to the marquee battle royal next year.

"My Royal Rumble stats are top 10, they’re phenomenal. So if I was to come back at that event, there is a chance I could actually get up in the top five and I’m all about that …. You never know! We’ll see." [H/T Give Me Sport]

Major news surrounding the 2023 Royal Rumble was announced yesterday as WWE confirmed that the event will be taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28th.

Is Cody Rhodes the favorite for the 2023 Royal Rumble? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

