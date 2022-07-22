"It was so much blood" - Cody Rhodes confesses details of backstage issues with injury ahead of Hell in a Cell match

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes competed with a major injury. He has now detailed all the issues he faced backstage on the day of the match.

Rhodes and Seth Rollins faced each other at Hell in a Cell, but the former was already injured heading into the match. He had torn his right pectoral tendon in the days leading up to the event and had chosen to compete anyway. Their bout was well-received by the WWE Universe and critics alike.

In an interview with Comicbook, Rhodes spoke about what he was told by the WWE production head ahead of the Hell in a Cell match. He also revealed the condition of the injury on the day of the match and how it worsened.

"No one saw it, other than, I think Vince saw it. I was gonna take my robe off for cameras and then like the voice of God, as you call whoever's the head of production in that moment, I remember them saying, 'Don't.' And then Stew, the camera operator just told me, 'We're gonna save it for the show,'" recalled Rhodes. "Very few people had seen it and how bad it was and through the day it was getting worse. Because it was so much blood. So much blood under my skin." (9:48 - 10:16)

Cody Rhodes reveals why bruises are more visible on him

Cody Rhodes also detailed why blood and bruises were visible so easily when it came to his injuries. He pointed out his anemic nature and the complications that arose from that when he was chopped or even squeezed hard in the ring, he started to show bruises.

He went on to joke that this quality is what made him the perfect person to have suffered such an injury.

"I'm also anemic so if you chop me or squeeze me you can see it instantly. So it's just the perfect person to have their body ripped in half for that moment," said Rhodes. (10:16 - 10:26)

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Where we last left off... Where we last left off... https://t.co/EN5HS8OCgb

Cody Rhodes also gave a health update. Who do you think he should face when he finally returns to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

For any quotes taken from this article, please credit Comicbook and provide h/t to Sportskeeda.

