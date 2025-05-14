Cody Rhodes to return on SmackDown & get attacked by 4-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Potential explored

Cody Rhodes is currently advertised to make his return to WWE on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Having not been seen since his heartbreaking loss to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41, SmackDown will mark The American Nightmare's first appearance since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While his motivations and focus are likely to be centered around John Cena and the WWE Championship, a familiar and (not exactly) unexpected face might be closing in on Rhodes' heels as soon as this Friday. The man in question would be one of Cody's mentors four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton.

The Viper challenged John Cena for the WWE Championship last weekend in his hometown at Backlash, coming up painfully close to winning his 15th World Championship. He was, however, unable to do so because of R-Truth of all people, with Truth himself now firmly in his childhood hero's bad graces as well. The question remains: what's next for the fabled Apex Predator?

If WWE is looking to go a different route than Cody Rhodes feuding with John Cena leading up to SummerSlam (perhaps CM Punk?), it leaves Rhodes and Orton's status in the air as we head into the Biggest Party of the Summer. This is precisely where we could see the blowoff of the dream feud between The American Nightmare and The Apex Predator.

The build to this match could begin as soon as tonight, where Randy Orton attacks Cody Rhodes and turns heel in the process, considering all of The Viper's frustrations in recent months finally catching up to him. Whether it is a sneak attack or a face-to-face betrayal, something Cody says while addressing the WWE Universe for the first time since WrestleMania might send Orton over the edge.

Why Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes doesn't need the WWE Championship

With all their deeply personal history, the feud between Orton and Rhodes doesn't need the Undisputed WWE Championship; the idea of the belt is enough. It would also set up another marquee match for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, while the feud could manifest itself into the shot in the arm that SmackDown desperately needs, making Fridays must-see wrestling TV again.

While the betrayal happening as soon as tonight is certainly possible, it is a slim one. It is doubtful if Orton will even be on the show tonight, and due to his actions at Backlash, a suspension might perhaps be headed The Viper's way, too.

Rumors suggest Orton will take a leave of absence over the next few weeks. Even if that is the case, an RKO for Cody Rhodes and the return of a more sadistic and menacing version of Randy Orton seem to be possibilities in the not-too-distant future.

