Triple H has dropped the ball on the biggest match John Cena could have had on his WWE Farewell Tour: Here's why

John Cena defeated Randy Orton at WWE Backlash in St. Louis this past Saturday to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. His next title defense seems to be against the man who considers him his childhood hero and helped him with the title defense: R-Truth.

A John Cena vs. R-Truth match, which is rumored for Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX, is a highly anticipated one. However, given Cena's limited dates, is it really the best use of his time (which will soon be up)?

Triple H has seemingly dropped the ball on perhaps the biggest match John Cena could have had on his farewell tour. He could have been booked in a match against CM Punk with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line at Money in the Bank in Los Angeles, California.

In 2011, Punk dropped the iconic pipebomb on an episode of Monday Night RAW in Las Vegas, leading up to Money in the Bank in his hometown of Chicago. The Best in the World's contract was about to expire, and he vowed to win and leave with the WWE Championship, and that is exactly what he did. The WWE Universe, especially the fans in Chicago, loved him for it.

14 years later, John Cena, who is portraying a heel on his farewell tour, has promised to do the same—leave with the Undisputed WWE Championship, but at the end of the year. The story was right there. With the roles reversed, Triple H could have booked Cena as a selfish heel desperate to leave with the title. Meanwhile, Punk, being a company man, could have tried to stop him.

The Voice of the Voiceless is embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. He is set to team up with Sami Zayn to battle the heels at Saturday Night's Main Event. Hence, it seems like Punk vs. Cena at Money in the Bank 2025 will remain a fantasy booking.

Have John Cena and CM Punk wrestled their final one-on-one match?

The last one-on-one match between John Cena and CM Punk took place on the February 25, 2013, episode of WWE RAW. It was a number one contenders match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29. Cena defeated Punk to retain his title shot against The Rock.

The Rock defeated CM Punk for the title at Royal Rumble 2013, ending his 434-day reign. Cena vs. Punk is remembered as one of the best TV matches of the PG Era. In fact, despite the historical significance of the Money in the Bank 2011 encounter, The Best in the World considers his last match with Cena to be his greatest match ever.

With The Second City Saint back in WWE after 10 years and Cena on his farewell tour, there is no way WWE should pass on the opportunity to have both men go toe-to-toe on the mic and in the ring in a full-blown feud one last time.

The potential match is big enough to main event any wrestling show, and a fitting end to their storied rivalry could take place at SummerSlam this year. Alternatively, the match might be reserved for later down the road and act as a vehicle to bring Cena back to the good side.

In fact, the last match of Cena's career might end up being with perhaps his most fabled foe: CM Punk.

