Cody reveals most embarrassing AEW Dynamite moment

It just didn't hold (Pic Source: AEW YouTube)

Cody and the rest of his band of brothers have been enjoying their time producing AEW Dynamite week after week. But that doesn't mean that everything has come across perfectly. Cody, The Young Bucks and Excalibur were part of a special C2E2 panel discussion to promote AEW Revolution.

The panel was open to taking questions and one audience member asked what was their most embarassing moment so far, which was addressed to the entire group. Cody took the lead on it and said it was actually right after AEW Full Gear when MJF and Chris Jericho were cutting a promo on him. He said:

"I went to powerslam nobody with Chris Jericho, the night after Full Gear."

Cody also said that another moment was when he was having a match with The Butcher (Andy Williams) and The Blade. He said that when he proceeded to dive at Andy, there was no one there.

You can watch the segment at 38:00 in the video below

The attempted powerslam with Jericho was clearly a botch, even with Jim Ross trying to cover it up with 'He's not healthy.' But it certainly didn't take away from the promo or the moment.

Considering that Cody is taking on MJF at AEW Revolution, it'll be interesting to see how things are going to pan out.

