Cody Rhodes to say "I Quit" after AJ Styles attacks his wife & more: 5 stars who can get involved at Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland will feature the second chapter in Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles' rivalry as the two men are set to compete in an 'I Quit' match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Everything is legal in an 'I Quit' match, so fans can expect to witness a lot of shenanigans during the bout.

With that being said, let's take a look at five stars who could get involved in Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

#5. Brandi Rhodes

AJ Styles showed by faking his retirement that he was willing to go to any lengths to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will not be easy to make Cody Rhodes quit, which is why The Phenomenal One may have something shocking planned for him.

It is possible that Styles could kidnap and attack Rhodes' wife Brandi. He could use her as leverage to make The American Nightmare quit if he is unable to win the match fair and square.

Brandi Rhodes used to be involved in Cody's matches in AEW, so integrating herself into the storyline at Clash at the Castle: Scotland would not be something unusual for her.

#4. The Good Brothers help AJ Styles win the Undisputed WWE Championship

AJ Styles was not on the best terms with other members of The O.C. for the past few months. He reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson when he faked his retirement on WWE SmackDown last week.

The Good Brothers accompanied The Phenomenal One on the latest episode of the blue brand as well, so this is likely an indication that the trio are back together for the time being.

Therefore, it is possible that Gallows and Anderson attack Rhodes at the premium live event in Scotland to help Styles win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#3. Roman Reigns returns to injure Cody Rhodes

After reigning as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 1,316 days, Roman Reigns dropped his prestigious title to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

The Tribal Chief has not been seen in WWE since what was the biggest blow to The Bloodline to date. As Rhodes embarrassed Reigns at The Show of Shows, the Head of the Table may want to avenge his humiliation.

So there is a possibility that Reigns shows up and ambushes Rhodes during the match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. He could revive their rivalry by handing a brutal beatdown to the champion, leading to a rematch between them for the title at WWE SummerSlam in August.

#2. Arn Anderson returns to WWE

Cody Rhodes recently made headlines for his comments about wanting a "classic wrestling manager" in WWE. Soon after that, Arn Anderson, his manager during his run in AEW, revealed that his contract with Tony Khan's promotion expired on May 31, 2024.

There has been speculation about Anderson showing up to manage The American Nightmare in WWE, so there is a possibility that he could return at Clash at the Castle: Scotland this coming Saturday.

If he does return, he will probably attack AJ Styles and help Rhodes retain the title.

#1. Jacob Fatu debuts at Clash at the Castle: Scotland

Jacob Fatu signed with WWE back in April and was expected to make his debut soon after he put pen to paper. There was speculation about him joining the new Bloodline, but the Stamford-based promotion has delayed his debut owing to various reasons.

The exact date for his debut was leaked online and the company probably wanted to keep it a surprise. Moreover, there are also rumors about Fatu potentially overshadowing Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline, so WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is reportedly taking his time to build up Sikoa as a proper threat before the arrival of his more renowned cousin.

Clash at the Castle: Scotland may be the right time for Fatu's arrival and it could happen during the Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles bout. The American Nightmare embarrassed Fatu's family at WrestleMania XL, so there is a possibility he may blindside him for revenge. Following the potential attack, Fatu could officially join The Bloodline.

At the first-ever Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Solo Sikoa joined the main roster to help Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre in the main event. At this year's event, Fatu could debut to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the acting Tribal Chief's historic arrival.