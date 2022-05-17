Cody Rhodes says current RAW star reminds him of when he was younger

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes commented on how he felt about going up against one of the upcoming talents in the promotion, Theory, last week on RAW.

The American Nightmare faced off against the 24-year-old last week with the United States Championship on the line. The former AEW star was moments away from wrapping the gold around his waist but interference from Seth Rollins ruined his plans for the night. Theory retained his title via disqualification. The Visionary, who has clearly not moved on from his defeats against Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash, continued his assault after the match.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes explained that The Upstart reminded him of his younger days. He also opined that he now has the advantage of being confident in the ring as a wrestler.

“Watching him in the ring made me think back to a time when I was really young and full of arrogance and bravado,” Rhodes says. “I also saw a little doubt in his eyes. That’s what makes this game so fun. He may not admit it, but I was there on the other side, too, and I felt that. It’s a good edge for me to have now in the ring.”

JBL backs Cody Rhodes to become world champion

Former WWE Superstar John Bradshaw Layfield has backed Cody Rhodes to become a world champion.

With not many superstars left on the roster who can match up to Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare is a top bet for the promotion to possibly dethrone the Tribal Chief. Appearing recently on WWE's The Bump, the former WWE Champion stated that the 36-year-old proved a point with his victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash.

"I think you know how great Seth Rollins is right now, and I think we know how great Cody Rhodes can be. Cody is on that road and getting this win over Seth Rollins was huge, it was a huge statement. Cody [Rhodes] is a future world champion. Put it down, you can etch it in stone. There's not a doubt in my mind about what Cody Rhodes wants coming to WWE and what he is going to get."

Ever since his return to the company, Rhodes has been on a spectacular undefeated streak. It'll be interesting to see just how far this momentum takes him and if it will propel him forward to a world title match soon.

